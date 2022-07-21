Presidential polls result: Droupadi Murmu is India's new president | Twitter/@narendramodi

The NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu has crossed 50 per cent mark to emerge victorious in presidential poll after 3rd round of counting.

Droupadi Murmu has crossed the halfway mark after three rounds of counting. There is still one more round of counting to go.

The voting took place on July 18 and was completed in a peaceful manner.

Droupadi Murmu was seen to have a clear edge in the contest with several political parties extending support to the NDA candidate.