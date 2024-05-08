 Rajasthan Shocker: 50-Year-Old Man Kills Parents Over Pension And Property Dispute In Baran
A man allegedly smashed his parents’ heads against a wall and killed them with a sharp weapon over a dispute on pension and property in Rajasthan’s Baran city, police said on Wednesday.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, May 08, 2024, 04:41 PM IST
Kota (Rajasthan) May 8: A man allegedly smashed his parents’ heads against a wall and killed them with a sharp weapon over a dispute on pension and property in Rajasthan’s Baran city, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident occurred in the accused’s house in Nakoda colony on Tuesday night after an argument broke out between the accused, Gagendra Gautam (50) and his parents. On Wednesday morning, Gautam reached the police station and surrendered himself, police said.

The argument over pension money and property escalated and Gautam allegedly thrashed both his parents, smashed their heads to the wall and then killed them with a sharp weapon, Circle Inspector Ramvilas Meena said.

The deceased were identified as Prembihari Gautam (75), a retired gram panchayat secretary and his wife Devki Bai (72), police said. When the crime was being committed, Gautam’s wife and two children were also present in the house, CI Meena said. Gautam’s younger brother filed a complaint against him and a case was registered against him, his wife and his children under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Following this, the police reached the crime spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem. They found that Gautam’s wife and children had already left the house, CI Meena said. Gautam was held for questioning and his wife and children are yet to be traced, he said.

