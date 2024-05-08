'Condom Ka Nasha': Youth Consuming Water After Soaking Flavoured Condoms To Get High In WB's Durgapur; Sales Spike

Youth Consuming Water After Soaking Flavoured Condoms To Get High In WB's Durgapur |

Durgapur: A shocking update has come from West Bengal's Durgapur, where youth are getting addicted to flavoured condoms, which has made them famous among them. There are reports that the youth are purchasing flavoured condoms on a large scale and preparing alcohol from them. They soak the flavoured condom in warm water for about an hour. After soaking it for an hour, they consume the water, claiming that it keeps them intoxicated for over 10 to 12 hours.

The addiction of the youth has spiked the sale of flavoured condoms in Durgapur. The incident came to light only after it was noticed that the sale of flavoured condoms has gone up in the area.

Student Reveals The Truth Behind Sale Spike

A student revealed the new form of intoxicant, which has become very popular among the youth in West Bengal's Durgapur. Many students reside in hostels in Durgapur and are accustomed to various types of addictions like alcohol, cigarettes, and others. However, these products are costlier compared to condoms.

Why Condoms Are Getting Popular Among Students?

Condoms are easily available in medical stores and are also easy to carry. They don't require a doctor's prescription to buy condoms from any medical shop. These are a few of the reasons due to which the students are indulging in the addiction of flavoured condoms. The sales of condoms saw a massive spike in areas like Durgapur City Centre, Bidhannagar, Benachity, and Muchipara in Durgapur, said the report.

Condom Sales Spike

There are reports that a shopkeeper asked a student about it after the sales of condoms witnessed a massive spike in the area. The student then revealed that he is buying flavoured condoms on a regular basis to get high. As per reports from Jantaserishta, a shopkeeper claimed that the sales of condoms increased in the area from 3 to 4 packets a day to an extent that there are no condoms left in the shops in the vicinity.

Ill-Effects On Health

A shopkeeper has also claimed that the flavoured condoms may contain poisonous compounds which may cause cancer on consumption. He has warned the youths to refrain from consuming such a cheap mode for intoxication. This may prove to be joyful at the moment; however, it may cause severe damage in the near future.