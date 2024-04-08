DISGUSTING! Condoms, Gutka Found In Samosas From Pune Company's Canteen | Pexels

In a shocking revelation, condoms, stones, tobacco, gutka, and various other things were discovered in samosas served at a canteen of a prestigious company in Pune's Pimpri-Chinchwad, a local daily reported.

According to the report, the incident, which came to light on March 27, led to the police registering a case against five individuals, with one arrest made thus far.

Investigations have unveiled that a businessman orchestrated this appalling act in a bid to secure the catering contract from a new contractor after his own agreement with the company was terminated, the report further stated.

This incident recalls a similar alarming event earlier this year when approximately 20 teachers from Dronacharya Degree College in Dankaur, Uttar Pradesh, were hospitalised after consuming samosas from a local sweet shop during New Year's Eve celebrations. Subsequent investigations revealed that the samosas, besides being stale, contained poisonous worms.

Following the incident, the college principal filed a complaint against the sweet shop owner, seeking justice for the affected teachers.