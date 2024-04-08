 DISGUSTING! Condoms, Gutka Found In Samosas From Pune Company's Canteen
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneDISGUSTING! Condoms, Gutka Found In Samosas From Pune Company's Canteen

DISGUSTING! Condoms, Gutka Found In Samosas From Pune Company's Canteen

Investigations have unveiled that a businessman orchestrated this appalling act in a bid to secure the catering contract

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, April 08, 2024, 04:35 PM IST
article-image
DISGUSTING! Condoms, Gutka Found In Samosas From Pune Company's Canteen | Pexels

In a shocking revelation, condoms, stones, tobacco, gutka, and various other things were discovered in samosas served at a canteen of a prestigious company in Pune's Pimpri-Chinchwad, a local daily reported.

According to the report, the incident, which came to light on March 27, led to the police registering a case against five individuals, with one arrest made thus far.

Investigations have unveiled that a businessman orchestrated this appalling act in a bid to secure the catering contract from a new contractor after his own agreement with the company was terminated, the report further stated.

Read Also
PHOTOS: Pune Markets Decked Up With Gudis And Gathis Ahead Of Gudi Padwa
article-image

This incident recalls a similar alarming event earlier this year when approximately 20 teachers from Dronacharya Degree College in Dankaur, Uttar Pradesh, were hospitalised after consuming samosas from a local sweet shop during New Year's Eve celebrations. Subsequent investigations revealed that the samosas, besides being stale, contained poisonous worms.

Following the incident, the college principal filed a complaint against the sweet shop owner, seeking justice for the affected teachers.

Read Also
Sex Racket Busted in Pune's Hinjawadi; 3 Women Rescued - Details Inside
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Ajit Pawar Bats For Shrirang Barne; Urges NCP Workers To Maintain Distance From Opposition...

Pune: Ajit Pawar Bats For Shrirang Barne; Urges NCP Workers To Maintain Distance From Opposition...

DISGUSTING! Condoms, Gutka Found In Samosas From Pune Company's Canteen

DISGUSTING! Condoms, Gutka Found In Samosas From Pune Company's Canteen

Nashik Viral Video: CCTV Footage Shows Gangs Attacking Each Other With Guns, Swords - WATCH

Nashik Viral Video: CCTV Footage Shows Gangs Attacking Each Other With Guns, Swords - WATCH

Nashik: Retired Policeman Killed In Road Accident

Nashik: Retired Policeman Killed In Road Accident

Nashik: Controversy Surrounds NCM's Pest Control Tender Amid MCC

Nashik: Controversy Surrounds NCM's Pest Control Tender Amid MCC