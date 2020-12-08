AAP condemns 'house arrest' of Arvind Kejriwal, says BJP 'not just guilty, but scared' of Delhi CM

The party, in the statement, expressed solidarity with "farmers brothers and sisters who have been protesting against anti-farmer farm laws". AAP said that the legislation was "passed unconstitutionally and illegally by the Modi government without any consultation whatsoever."

"These laws - which have no mention of the MSP, will only worsen the situation, for our farmer brothers and sisters, who are already suffering due to agrarian debts, farmer suicides and the economic recession. Farmers will be forced into slavery, by reducing them to farm labourers on their own farmland. Our farmer sisters and brothers are being labelled as terrorists, for fighting for their rights against their enslavement, which is appalling. Their protest at the Delhi border has been ignored, they've been called names and a protracted campaign has been run to harass them and discredit them, by an insensitive and arrogant BJP Govt," the AAP statement read.

The ruling party in Delhi had also organised a 'peaceful morcha' at Azad Maidan, led by farmers who arrived at the venue in bullock carts.

"There is a protracted attempt being made to somehow label these farmer protests, as a rural and farmer only issue, call them anti-national and discredit them, AAP's media-in-charge Preeti Sharma Menon said, "Fact is that farmers are our 'AnnaDaata', we owe it to them, for every morsel of food, we eat for our nourishment."

"People living in cities too, are ultimately the progeny of farmers. It is not us and them, it is our collective responsibility. We won't fail our farmers, we are in complete solidarity with them," she said.

During the day, hundreds of AAP leaders and supporters, including party MLAs, rallied at the ITO to demand that they be allowed to meet Kejriwal. As traffic flow was hampered in the area, police put up barricades to keep the protesters in check and diverted commuters on alternate routes.

(With inputs from agencies)