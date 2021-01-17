4 more COVID-19 vaccines in different stages of trial: Serum Institute of India

New Delhi: Apart from Covishield, the Serum Institute of India (SII) is working on four more vaccines against the novel coronavirus, according to Suresh Jadhav, executive director at one of the world's largest vaccine manufacturers.

Jadhav informed during a webinar that the firm has been working on five vaccines against the novel coronavirus, including the Covishield which got approval for emergency use roll-out for mass immunization drive began on Saturday.

"For one (vaccine) we have received emergency approval, three others are in different stages of clinical studies while one is in the pre-clinical stage of the trial," he said.

The SII has partnered with Novavax Inc to manufacture its potential Covid-19 vaccine for India and other countries.

Under an agreement with the US drug developer, the Pune based drugmaker will develop two hundred crore doses of Novavax's vaccine candidate annually.