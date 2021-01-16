COVID-19 Vaccination: Resident doctors at Delhi's RML hospital demand 'Covishield', not 'Covaxin'; cite 'lack of complete trial' data

Leaving public vaccination officials in a fix, resident doctors of Delhi's Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on Saturday refused to take the 'Covaxin' COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech and said that they would prefer to be inoculated with Serum Institute's 'Covishield' shot instead.

The doctors' apprehension is based on the fact that 'Covaxin' lacks complete trial data on the public domain, while 'Covishield' has successfully completed all stages of the trial.

AZD1222, the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals in collaboration with the Oxford University, is being manufactured under the brand name 'Covishield' by the Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine producer.

In a letter to the medical superintendent, the Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) of the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital said that the resident doctors were "a bit apprehensive" about Covaxin and might not participate in the immunisation drive in large numbers thus defeating the purpose of the exercise which began in the country on Saturday.