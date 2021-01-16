COVID-19 vaccine drive in India: Over 1.65 lakh people inoculated on Day 1, says Health Ministry

The Ministry informed that the COVID19 vaccination drive was successful on Day 1 and no case of post-vaccination hospitalisation has been reported so far.

Meanwhile, Dr Harsh Vardhan, the Union Health Minister expressed concerns over rumours about the vaccine's safety floating around as the vaccination drive begun. "There's a small section that is spreading rumours about vaccines, their utility, their safety, to mislead the people in society. But such a large number of people received vaccines today with great joy & enthusiasm, eminent doctors received the vaccine," he said.

He said, "A debate has started that why are Health Ministers or people's representatives not taking vaccine. I was asked that why am I not taking vaccine? I told them that I'll wait for my turn, which will come when people above 50 years of age will be administered vaccine."

"If people's representatives would have taken the vaccine first, then people would have said that these leaders have protected themselves first of all. So, we should not get worried about such discussions," he added.