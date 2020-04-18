26 members of family test positive for coronavirus in Delhi; Kejriwal cites incident, asks people to stay home

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that at least 26 members of an extended family living in Jahangirpuri had tested positive for the novel coronavirus recently. Confirming the same, Kejriwal said that people in the area kept on roaming the streets and bylanes despite authorities sealing the area. He said that some even visited their relatives living nearby.
Health officials have since started an intensive check-up drive in the area even as it is still not known how the family came to be infected. Those living in the family's neighbourhood were also being tested for coronavirus. The area has since been sanitised.
Citing the incident, Kejriwal appealed to the people to strictly observe the lockdown guidelines and venture out of house only if necessary.
In a press conference on Saturday, Kejriwal said that the number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi has gone down in the last 2-3 days.
"As many as 2,274 samples were tested on Friday out which 68 cases tested positive. In the last 2-3 days, the number of cases has gone down. I hope the cases will go down even more in the coming days," Kejriwal said.
In a bid to support those working on the frontlines to fight the virus, Kejriwal said that if any such person contacts the virus and passes away, a compensation of Rs. 1 crore would be given to their family.
"If any doctor, nurse, sanitation worker at hospitals, lab technician contracts the infection and dies due to it, while attending to the patients of COVID-19, then the Delhi government will give a compensation of Rs 1 crore to their family," he said.
In recent days, Delhi has begun using Japanese sanitisation machines to cleanse public spaces. Kejriwal said that 60 such machines had now been deployed in the city.
"There are 71 containment zones in the city. I request the people to stay at their respective homes and do not visit the neighbour's house," he added.
As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as of Saturday, over 14,300 people have tested positive for the virus. 480 deaths have also been recorded.
