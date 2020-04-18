26 members of family test positive for coronavirus in Delhi; Kejriwal cites incident, asks people to stay home

Citing the incident, Kejriwal appealed to the people to strictly observe the lockdown guidelines and venture out of house only if necessary.

In a press conference on Saturday, Kejriwal said that the number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi has gone down in the last 2-3 days.

"As many as 2,274 samples were tested on Friday out which 68 cases tested positive. In the last 2-3 days, the number of cases has gone down. I hope the cases will go down even more in the coming days," Kejriwal said.

In a bid to support those working on the frontlines to fight the virus, Kejriwal said that if any such person contacts the virus and passes away, a compensation of Rs. 1 crore would be given to their family.