4,291 coronavirus cases in India can be linked to Nizamuddin Markaz cluster, says Health Ministry

On Saturday, the number of novel coronavirus cases recorded in India crossed 14,300. However, it would appear that a large number of the cases in question stem from a single event and area.
In its briefing on Saturday afternoon, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Lav Agarwal said that out of a total of 14,378 cases, 4,291 cases, that is, 29.8% of the total, can be linked to the Nizamuddin Markaz cluster.
This single source, he said, had affected 23 states and Union territories. 84% of the total number of cases in Tamil Nadu, 63% of cases in Delhi, 79% of cases in Telangana, 59% of cases in UP and 61% of the cases recorded in in Andhra Pradesh are related to the event, he said.
Citing Arunachal Pradesh as an example, Agarwal said that even states that have a lower number have seen cases linked to the Delhi event.
"The one case in Arunachal Pradesh is linked to this event," he added.
The Nizamuddin Markaz cluster refers to an event organised in Delhi last month.
According to reports, the religious gathering had been organised by Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad Kandhalvi at Nizamuddin Markaz last month. An undated audio clip, allegedly of the Maulana also revealed that people had been encouraged to attend, despite the fact that the coronavirus outbreak had reached India and people were being urged to stay home.
More recently, on Wednesday, the Delhi Police booked Maulana Saad and a few others for culpable homicide not amounting to murder after some of the attendees of the religious congregation died due to the coronavirus.
As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website, there are 11906 active coronavirus cases in India. 1991 people have been 'cured' and discharged, while 480 people have died.
The worst affected area is perhaps Maharashtra which has over 3323 cases.
