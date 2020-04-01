From New Delhi to Andaman and Nicobar: Where exactly are all the Tablighi Jamaat members?

The Centre and State governments are on high alert after news broke out that a mass gathering at an event conducted by religious organisation Tablighi Jamaat at New Delhi's Nizamuddin had resulted in several people contacting the novel coronavirus, COVID-19

Here's a state-wise details of people who attended Tablighi Jamaat event at Nizamuddin between March 1 and March 15: 501 were from Tamil Nadu, 216 from Assam, 156 from Uttar Pradesh, 109 from Maharashtra, 107 from Madhya Pradesh, 86 from Bihar, 73 from West Bengal, 55 from Hyderabad, 46 from Ranchi. At the same time, in other places, 21 people from Andaman, 22 from Haryana, 15 from Himachal Pradesh, 45 from Karnataka, 15 from Kerala, 5 from Meghalaya, 15 from Odisha, 9 from Punjab, 19 from Rajasthan and 34 from Uttarakhand Tabligi had registered their presence in the Jamaat assembly. Apart from all this, 281 foreign guests had also attended and the total number was around 1830.

Maharashtra: Maharashtra Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope has directed the department personnel to find out who have returned to the state after attending the Tablighi Jamaat function in Delhi.

The number of cases as at 10 am on Tuesday was 230, which increased by 82 to 302. This rise took place in the last four days, confirmed the state public health department.

Of the 82 confirmed cases, 59 are from Mumbai, 13 from Mumbai Metropolitan Region, five in Pune, 3 in Ahmednagar and two in Buldana. Tope said he has directed the department authorities and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to trace people, as it should be done on a massive scale.

Rajasthan: Members of the Tablighi Jamaat who have a travel and stay history at Nizamuddin have been traced in Churu and Jodhpur districts. Total 17 persons have been traced and quarantined in Churu. Their samples have been taken and reports are expected by tomorrow. 28 persons have been traced in Jodhpur and put under isolation. As per informed sources there are over 60 members of the Tablighi Jamat who have travelled to Rajasthan from Nizamuddin in Delhi.

In Churu the members of the Jamaat have been traced in two cities; Churu and Sardarshahar where they were staying in mosques. Of the 9 persons who have been traced in Churu, 2 belong to Nuh in Haryana and 7 are from Firozabad. They had been in Nizamuddin and travelled by train from Sarai Rohilla on the night of March 17 and reached Churu on early morning of March 18. They had been staying at Markaj Masjid in Churu.

Anadaman & Nicobar: Nine out of 10 people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Island had attended teh Tablighi Jamaat event at Markaz, Nizamuddin in Delhi between March 1 and March 15, news agency ANI reported. The designated laboratory for #COVID19 in Andaman & Nicobar,RMRC-ICMR, Dollygunj has tested 33 suspected cases on March 29, out of which only 1 was found positive. The total number of cases found positive is 10 out of 99 samples tested till date.

Tamil Nadu: On Tuesday, Tamil Nadu saw 57 new COVID-19 cases, the highest spike in a single day so far. Of thse, 50 of them had travelled to Delhi to attend the religious congregation.

Uttar Pradesh: The UP government on Tuesday claimed that 157 people from the state, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat gathering at Nizamuddin had been traced. Their samples had been sent, but so far all of them tested negative, officials said.

New Delhi: After Delhi witnessed 87 coronavirus cases, Nizamuddin emerged as a hotspot after a religious meeting was held at Markaz by the Tableeghi Jamaat earlier this month, violated the lockdown conditions and several COVID-19 positive cases have been found among those who attended the gathering. Of the 87 cases, 24 people had attended the Nizamuddin event.

Assam: On Tuesday, the Assam government announced that it had names of 456 people who had attended the event at Nizamuddin, and a search was on to trace them all.

Manipur: The Manipur government on Tuesday said that it had received a list of names and phone numbers from the Centre of 14 people, who have been traced. Of them, three have been taken for testing and the remaining 11 will be screened, the government added.

Gujarat: In Surat alone, as many as 76 people had attended the gathering, according to the police. While a probe has been ordered to identify all the attendees, primary investigations so far had revealed that some persons from Bhavnagar, too, had visited the congregation.

Uttarakhand: The state administration has directed district magistrates and chief medical officers across the state have been asked to identify those who attended the event. They have also been asked to speak to prominent people of the Tablighi to convince members of their community so that they come forward on their own to confirm that they had attended the congregation.

West Bengal: The West Bengal government is tracing 73 several people who had attended the event. While our reporter said that some had been quarantined, the exact number hasn't been determined as yet.

Telangana: It was through the Telangana administration's tweet that the news of the gathering sent shockwaves late Monday. Six people from Telangana who attended a religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin between March 13 and 15 died due to novel coronavirus