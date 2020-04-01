Over 130 people from Pune attended Nizamuddin Markaz event in Delhi: Pune district collector

On Wednesday, Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram said that over 130 people from Pune attended Nizamuddin Markaz event in Delhi.
The Pune district collector also said that all 60 have been put under quarantine in connection and authorities are tracing others. "The total number of people from Pune who attended the event at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi is more than 130. Many of them are either not in Pune or are untraceable. The search for them is underway," Naval Kishore Ram said.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday had said that the officials are not certain of the accurate number of people who participated in the event but it is being estimated that 1,500-1,700 people had assembled at the Markaz building.
The religious gathering was held at the Markaz building in Nizamuddin between March 13-15. The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1397 on Tuesday after 146 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours across the country.
The death toll due to the COVID-19 rose to 35 while 123 cases were cured or discharged after treatment, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.
(Inputs from Agencies)
