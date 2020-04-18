Despite lockdown in Hyderabad, man attempts to kidnap wife; throws chilly powder at her and father-in-law

A crime incident from Hyderabad has surfaced where an estranged husband threw chilly powder on his wife and father-in-law before kidnapping her.

The accused, identified as Salman Mirza Baig, has been held by the police, reported The News Minute.

CCTV footage shows Salman following his wife when she stepped outside her apartment with father Mohammed Shareef Shahid, who had been holding a bag of chilly powder.

Reportedly, Salman attacked the duo from behind throwing chilly power on their faces. He also had two associates that helped seperate his wife from her father, while the third associate helped forced Asma into a car driven by another associate.

Despite COVID-19 lockdown with frequent police checkpoints in place, the attempt to kidnap took place.

"It was a family issue, earlier also there was a case against the husband for domestic violence. We traced his location using his phone number and thus rescued the woman, she is fine now," said Korani Sunil, inspector, Humayun Nagar told The News Minute.

However, no arrest has been yet made in the case.