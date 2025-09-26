'1971 War To Kargil Conflict, From Balakot Airstrike To Operation Sindoor': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Pays Tribute To 'National Pride' MiG-21

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh | X @ANI

Chandigarh: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday paid tribute to India's legendary combat jet, the MiG-21 and recalling its contributions in various conflicts ranging from the 1971 war to the Kargil conflict, and from the Balakot airstrike to Operation Sindoor hailed it as a tremendous strength for India's armed forces.

Air Chief Marshal A P Singh led the last sortie of the MiG-21 today as the legendary aircraft fleet was officially decommissioned.

The MiG-21s flew in the Badal formation of three aircraft in an inverted 'V' configuration. BAe Hawk Mk132 aircraft of the Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran Acrobatics team performed manoeuvres during the decommissioning ceremony.

Inducted into the Indian Air Force in 1963, the MiG-21 concludes its remarkable 63 years of service today.

Following a water cannon salute, in a symbolic gesture, the Air Chief handed over the aircraft's Form 700 logbook to the Defence Minister, marking the end of an era.

After the final sortie and Form 700 handover, Rajnath Singh addressed the ceremony at the Chandigarh Air Force Station.

Singh said that the MiG-21 has witnessed many heroic deeds over the years and has played an important role in multiple wars and missions.

Addressing the decommissioning ceremony of MiG-21, Rajnath Singh said, "For a long time, MiG-21 has been a witness to numerous heroic deeds. Its contribution has not been limited to a single event or a single war. From the war of 1971 to the Kargil conflict, or from the Balakot airstrike to Operation Sindoor, there has not been a moment when the MiG-21 has not provided tremendous strength to our armed forces..."

#WATCH | Chandigarh | Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh walks down the memory lane of MiG-21.



Indian Air Force's MiG-21 fleet decommissioned today after 63 years in service. pic.twitter.com/9pcPCExTeP — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2025

Defence Minister said that the MiG-21 is not just an aircraft but also a symbol of the strong relationship between India and Russia. "MiG 21 is not merely an aircraft, it is a testimony of India-Russia relations," Singh said.

Singh remembered the MiG-21's important role during the 1971 war, including its attack on the Governor's House in Dhaka.

He called its retirement a farewell to a symbol of courage, sacrifice, and national pride.

"Who can forget the 1971 war. During the war with Pakistan, in adverse circumstances, the MiG-21 attacked the Governor's House in Dhaka, and on that very day, it outlined the result of that war. Besides this, in its long history, there have been many such occasions when the MiG-21 proved its decisive capacity. Whenever there have been historic missions, every time the MiG-21 has enhanced the honour of the tricolour. Therefore, this farewell is also of our collective memories, of our national pride, and of that journey in which the story of courage, sacrifice, and excellence has been written," Singh said.

#WATCH | Chandigarh: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "Who can forget the 1971 war. During the war with Pakistan, in adverse circumstances, the MiG-21 attacked the Governor's House in Dhaka, and on that very day, it outlined the result of that war. Besides this, in its long… pic.twitter.com/oh7mwdB4VF — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2025

Singh said the MiG-21 is more than just a fighter jet for India; it is like a family member.

He said that since joining the Indian Air Force, the aircraft has helped build the country's confidence, strategy, and global standing by facing every challenge and proving its strength.

#WATCH | Chandigarh: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "The MiG-21 is deeply embedded in the memories and emotions of our country. Since 1963, when the MiG-21 first joined us, this journey of more than 60 years up to today is unmatched in itself. For all of us, this is not… pic.twitter.com/MGvBQtCH87 — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2025

"The MiG-21 is deeply embedded in the memories and emotions of our country. Since 1963, when the MiG-21 first joined us, this journey of more than 60 years up to today is unmatched in itself. For all of us, this is not just a fighter jet, but rather a family member with whom we have a deep attachment. The MiG-21 has shaped our confidence, strengthened our strategy, and helped us establish ourselves on the global stage. In such a long journey, this fighter jet has faced every challenge and proved its capability every time," the Defence Minister said.

Singh clarified that the MiG-21 jets flown by the Indian Air Force in recent years were not over 60 years old but mostly around 40 years old, which is normal for such aircraft.

He also praised Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for continuously upgrading the MiG-21 with advanced technology.

"When it comes to the MiG-21, it is often said that the Indian Air Force was flying 60-year-old aircraft. I would like to take this opportunity to clarify an important fact. The MiG-21 aircraft that came to our armed forces in the 1960s and 1970s have long been retired from service. The MiG-21 aircraft we were flying until now were at most 40 years old. A 40-year lifetime is completely normal by the standards of such aircraft. In many countries, such fighter jets are kept active for just that much time. But a special thing about the MiG-21 is that it has always been kept technically updated. The MiG-21 that we are seeing has also been known by names like Trishul, Vikram, Badal, and Bison. Its current form was updated. Here, I also appreciate Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, which has fulfilled its important role in continuously updating the MiG-21 with its advanced radars and avionics," Singh said.

After nearly six decades of service, the Indian Air Force retired its iconic MiG-21 fighter jet today, marking its final sortie in a decommissioning ceremony held in Chandigarh.

During the MiG-21's decommissioning ceremony, the aircraft were honoured with a water gun salute after 63 years of service. The water streams formed an aquatic arch over the aircraft taxiing into the dispersal bay for the last time on touchdown after the final flypast marking the end of the over six-decade flight of the MiG-21 with the Indian Air Force.

In a special moment, MiG-21 jets flew in formation with the new indigenous Tejas aircraft, giving out the message 'I hand over the glory to the next lineage'.

The farewell ceremony took place at Chandigarh Air Force Station.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)