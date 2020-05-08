14 migrant workers killed by goods train in Aurangabad: 5 things we know so far

The five survivors are being counselled by the police.

Here are 5 things we know about it

1)The migrants were walking from Jalna to Bhusaval. The distance between the two towns is 157 kilometres. According to Google Maps, the time taken to walk that distance is 31 hours

2) A report in NDTV said that the migrant workers were going towards Madhya Pradesh. They assumed that trains were not running during the lockdown and went to sleep on the railway tracks

3) The Ministry of Railways tweeted that the driver tried to stop the train, but to no avail. An inquiry into the tragedy is on