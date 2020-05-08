Lockdown 3.0: 238 migrant workers illegally travelling to UP in trucks held

In two separate incidents, 238 migrant workers were caught travelling to their home state Uttar Pradesh (UP) crammed in the back of trucks. Following the centre government's approval, state borders were opened for migrants and stranded people. However, the confusion regarding each state’s guidelines for accepting their residents spread panic, forcing them to resort to illegal ways to go back home.

In the early hours of Thursday, RAK Marg police stopped three trucks passing the barricade. When the trucks were checked, 160 migrant workers leaving for UP were found sitting inside. The police seized the vehicles and booked their drivers and truck owners for violating the lockdown.

In a similar incident, 78 migrant workers leaving for UP were held in four vehicles on Tuesday at the checkpost set up in Dharavi. The police stopped four trucks and found 78 migrant workers hiding inside. The migrant workers reportedly paid Rs 2,000 per head for their travel. The police booked truck drivers and owners for violating the lockdown norms.