Aurangabad AIMIM MP threatens Maha govt over liquor shops reopening, says women have suffered enough

A day after Maharashtra government issued a directive allowing standalone liquor shops to open in COVID-19 red zones, AIMIM Lok Sabha MP Imtiaz Jaleel has said if liquor shops are opened in Aurangabad, he would force their closure.
Imtiaz Jaleel told news agency ANI, "Government decides to open liquor shops even in the red zone! If shops in Aurangabad open we'll break lockdown restrictions and forcibly close these shops. Will make many women come out on the streets. This isn't time to sell liquor and create problems for mothers and sisters."
He further asked what is the hurry to sell liquor in this difficult time. He further stated if this is the case then why not allow selling everything, why this "privilege only to liquor shops".
The Maharashtra government on Sunday has permitted re-opening of wine shops in Red Zones in lockdown 3.0.
The state government has allowed all standalone shops, including liquor shops to open in red zones from Monday (May 4), though they will continue to be debarred in specified containment zones. Wine shops shall be allowed as normal in green and orange zones, even in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune Metropolitan Region (PMR), and Malegaon Municipal Corporation (MMC) jurisdiction, but will be barred in containment zones in any zone.