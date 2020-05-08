14 migrant workers run over by goods train in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad

Aurangabad: Fourteen migrant workers were killed after coming under a goods train in Aurangabad district on Friday, police said.
The workers, who were walking to Bhusawal from Jalna, were returning to Madhya Pradesh, an official at the Karmad police station told PTI. They had been walking along the rail tracks and slept on the rail tracks due to exhaustion, he said. They were mowed down by the train at 5.15 am, the official added.
The Maharashtra government on Thursday issued an order saying that migrant workers and other stranded persons willing to return to their home states amid the lockdown need not produce individual medical certificates as was required earlier.
The government said a list of passengers screened at the time of start of their journey and found to be not displaying any influenza-like illness be issued by medical person in-charge and the certification of such a list shall suffice (for individuals to travel).
The government said that migrants/stranded persons willing to travel to their native places be screened at the time of start of their journey by use of digital thermometer and symptomatic examination free of cost.
This be done through the officers of government or municipal corporations or by hiring the services of registered medical practitioners by municipal corporations, the order said. A single list of all passengers indicating that they have been screened and found to be not displaying any influenza like illness (ILI) be issued by the medical person in-charge.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)