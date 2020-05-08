14 migrant workers run over by goods train in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad

Aurangabad: Fourteen migrant workers were killed after coming under a goods train in Aurangabad district on Friday, police said.

The workers, who were walking to Bhusawal from Jalna, were returning to Madhya Pradesh, an official at the Karmad police station told PTI. They had been walking along the rail tracks and slept on the rail tracks due to exhaustion, he said. They were mowed down by the train at 5.15 am, the official added.

The Maharashtra government on Thursday issued an order saying that migrant workers and other stranded persons willing to return to their home states amid the lockdown need not produce individual medical certificates as was required earlier.