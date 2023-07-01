Troubled by painful cracked heels? THIS easy therapy brings relief

Cracked heels, also known as fissured heels, are a common foot condition characterized by dry, thickened skin with deep cracks or fissures on the heels. They can be both unsightly and uncomfortable, causing pain or discomfort when walking or standing.

Causes

Dry skin: Lack of moisture can cause the skin on the heels to become dry, thick, and prone to cracking

Excessive pressure: Standing or walking for long periods, especially on hard surfaces, can put excessive pressure on the heels, leading to cracks

Improper footwear: Wearing open-back shoes or sandals that do not provide adequate support or cushioning can contribute to cracked heels

Poor foot hygiene: Infrequent exfoliation, not moisturising the feet regularly, or neglecting proper foot care can lead to dry, cracked skin

Medical conditions: Certain conditions, such as diabetes, thyroid disorders, or eczema, can increase the risk of developing cracked heels

Symptoms

Dry, thickened skin on the heels

Deep cracks or fissures that may be painful or bleed

Itching or redness in the affected area

Discoloration or darkening of the skin

Calluses or hardened skin around the crack

Home Remedies

Regular exfoliation: Use a pumice stone or foot file to gently remove dead skin and smooth the heels

Moisturising: Apply a thick moisturiser or foot cream with ingredients like shea butter or petroleum jelly to hydrate the skin

Proper footwear: Wear supportive, cushioned shoes that provide proper heel support and minimize pressure on the heels

Avoid prolonged standing or walking: Take breaks and rest your feet when engaging in activities that exert excessive pressure on the heels

Soaking feet: Soak the feet in warm water for 10-15 minutes to soften the skin before exfoliation and moisturising

Wear socks at night: Apply a generous amount of moisturizer to the heels and wear cotton socks overnight to lock in moisture

Sujok Therapy

Besides home remedies mentioned above, you can also use Sujok Therapy to speed up your recovery process. For cracked heels, apply pea seeds using a medical tape to the highlighted points (see figure) are most effective. This should be applied before sleeping every night. You can apply this during the day as well. You can also use a probe to press acupuncture points on the highlighted area.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)

