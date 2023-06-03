 Experiencing molar pain? Learn how Sujok Therapy can help
Molar pain can range from mild to severe and can greatly impact a person’s ability to eat and speak comfortably

Molars are the large, flat teeth located at the back of the mouth used for grinding and chewing food. Molar pain refers to discomfort or pain experienced in these teeth, which can be caused by various factors. Molar pain can range from mild to severe and can greatly impact a person’s ability to eat and speak comfortably. Understanding the causes, symptoms, and home remedies for molar pain can help in its management and provide relief.

Causes

  • Tooth decay or cavities due to poor oral hygiene

  • Dental infections, such as abscesses or gum disease

  • Tooth grinding or clenching (bruxism)

  • Tooth fractures or cracks

  • Impacted wisdom teeth

  • Dental procedures, such as fillings, root canals, or extractions

Symptoms

  • Sharp or throbbing pain in the affected tooth or surrounding area

  • Sensitivity to hot or cold foods and beverages

  • Swelling or inflammation around the affected tooth

  • Difficulty biting or chewing

  • Bad breath or an unpleasant taste in the mouth

  • Jaw pain or headaches

Home remedies

  • Maintaining good oral hygiene by brushing twice a day and flossing regularly

  • Rinsing the mouth with warm saltwater to reduce inflammation and kill bacteria

  • Applying a cold compress to the cheek or jaw near the affected tooth to numb the area and reduce pain

  • Avoiding hard or chewy foods that can exacerbate the pain

Sujok Therapy: Use a probe to massage and apply acupressure to the highlighted points on the back of your thumb (see pic). You can also apply sticker moxas on the same point or use seeds. Using a thumb and first finger to press on the highlighted points on your other hand can also provide effective results.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)

