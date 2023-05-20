Frozen Shoulder? THIS therapy offers easy solution for the pain

Frozen shoulder, also known as adhesive capsulitis, is a condition characterised by pain, stiffness, and limited mobility in the shoulder joint. It typically develops gradually over time and can significantly affect a person’s ability to perform daily activities.

The exact cause of frozen shoulder is not fully understood, but it is believed to involve the thickening and tightening of the shoulder joint capsule, which restricts movement. This can occur due to various factors, including injury, underlying medical conditions, or prolonged immobilization of the shoulder.

Causes

Injury or trauma to the shoulder, such as a fracture or dislocation

Underlying medical conditions, including diabetes, thyroid disorders, or autoimmune diseases

Prolonged immobilization of the shoulder due to surgery, injury, or prolonged bed rest

Age and gender, as frozen shoulder tends to occur more frequently in individuals over 40 and women are more commonly affected

Symptoms

Gradual onset of pain in the shoulder

Stiffness and difficulty moving the shoulder joint

Limited range of motion, especially when lifting the arm or reaching behind the back

Pain worsens at night, interfering with sleep

Activities such as dressing, combing hair, or reaching overhead become challenging

Home Remedies

Applying heat or cold packs to the shoulder to alleviate pain and reduce inflammation

Performing gentle stretching and range-of-motion exercises to improve flexibility

Physical therapy to strengthen the shoulder muscles and improve range of motion

Using supportive devices, such as slings or braces, to provide stability and reduce strain

Sujok Therapy

Sujok Therapy can help improve the pain and range of motion in frozen shoulder. Apply dried peas seeds on the highlighted parts and stick with tape and then apply sticker moxa.

