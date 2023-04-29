Suffering from chronic fatigue syndrome? Use Sujok Therapy for relief

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS) is a complex and medical condition that causes profound fatigue that does not improve with rest. It is also known as myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME) and systemic exertion intolerance disease (SEID). CFS can be difficult to diagnose and treat, and its exact cause is unknown.

Causes

Some viral infections

Immune system dysfunction

Hormonal imbalances

Genetic predisposition

Environmental factors, such as stress and toxins

Symptoms

Unexplained and persistent fatigue that is not relieved by rest

Muscle and joint pain

Headaches

Memory and concentration problems

Sleep disturbances

Sore throat

Home remedies

Rest and pacing activities

Balanced and healthy diet

Regular exercise, such as yoga and walking

Supplements such as Vit B12 and magnesium

Stress management, meditation and deep breathing

Sujok Therapy

Sujok Therapy and Yoga Therapy have shown positive results when it comes to improving the symptoms of CFS.

For Sujok Therapy, massage gently on the highlighted points (see figure) and apply sticker moxa.

As this is a complex condition, improvement can take a few sessions and it is recommended that you connect with a healthcare professional.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)