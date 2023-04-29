Suffering from chronic fatigue syndrome? Use Sujok Therapy for relief

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS) is a complex and medical condition that causes profound fatigue that does not improve with rest. It is also known as myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME) and systemic exertion intolerance disease (SEID). CFS can be difficult to diagnose and treat, and its exact cause is unknown.
Causes
Some viral infections
Immune system dysfunction
Hormonal imbalances
Genetic predisposition
Environmental factors, such as stress and toxins
Symptoms
Unexplained and persistent fatigue that is not relieved by rest
Muscle and joint pain
Headaches
Memory and concentration problems
Sleep disturbances
Sore throat
Home remedies
Rest and pacing activities
Balanced and healthy diet
Regular exercise, such as yoga and walking
Supplements such as Vit B12 and magnesium
Stress management, meditation and deep breathing
Sujok Therapy
Sujok Therapy and Yoga Therapy have shown positive results when it comes to improving the symptoms of CFS.
For Sujok Therapy, massage gently on the highlighted points (see figure) and apply sticker moxa.
As this is a complex condition, improvement can take a few sessions and it is recommended that you connect with a healthcare professional.
(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)
