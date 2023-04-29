 Suffering from chronic fatigue syndrome? Use Sujok Therapy for relief
Suffering from chronic fatigue syndrome? Use Sujok Therapy for relief

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS) is a complex and medical condition that causes profound fatigue that does not improve with rest

Rajshree VoraUpdated: Saturday, April 29, 2023, 10:06 PM IST
article-image

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS) is a complex and medical condition that causes profound fatigue that does not improve with rest. It is also known as myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME) and systemic exertion intolerance disease (SEID). CFS can be difficult to diagnose and treat, and its exact cause is unknown.

Causes

  • Some viral infections

  • Immune system dysfunction

  • Hormonal imbalances

  • Genetic predisposition

  • Environmental factors, such as stress and toxins

Symptoms

  • Unexplained and persistent fatigue that is not relieved by rest

  • Muscle and joint pain

  • Headaches

  • Memory and concentration problems

  • Sleep disturbances

  • Sore throat

Home remedies

  • Rest and pacing activities

  • Balanced and healthy diet

  • Regular exercise, such as yoga and walking

  • Supplements such as Vit B12 and magnesium

  • Stress management, meditation and deep breathing

Sujok Therapy

Sujok Therapy and Yoga Therapy have shown positive results when it comes to improving the symptoms of CFS.

For Sujok Therapy, massage gently on the highlighted points (see figure) and apply sticker moxa.

As this is a complex condition, improvement can take a few sessions and it is recommended that you connect with a healthcare professional.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)

