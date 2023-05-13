 Suffering from leg sprain? Here's how you can treat it with Sujok Therapy
Rajshree VoraUpdated: Saturday, May 13, 2023, 08:03 PM IST
A leg sprain is a common injury that occurs when the ligaments, which are tough bands of tissue that connect bones, are stretched or torn. It usually happens as a result of sudden twisting, bending, or impact to the leg, causing the ligaments to become overstretched or injured. Leg sprains can range from mild to severe, and they commonly affect the ankle or the knee joints. Understanding the causes, symptoms, and home remedies for leg sprains can help in their management and recovery.

Causes

  • Sudden twisting or turning of the leg during physical activities or sports

  • Awkward landing after a jump or fall

  • Direct impact to the leg during a collision or accident

  • Walking or running on uneven surfaces

  • Weak muscles or previous injuries that make the leg more susceptible to sprains

Symptoms

  • Pain, tenderness, and swelling around the affected area

  • Difficulty bearing weight on the leg or walking

  • Bruising or discoloration of the skin

  • Limited range of motion or stiffness

  • A popping or tearing sensation at the time of injury

Home Remedies

  • Resting and avoiding activities that exacerbate pain or discomfort

  • Applying ice packs or cold compresses to reduce swelling and pain

  • Compressing the injured area with a bandage or elastic wrap

  • Elevating the leg to reduce swelling

  • Performing gentle stretching and strengthening exercises once the initial pain and swelling subside

Sujok Therapy: Sujok Therapy can promote healing and help improve the symptoms of leg sprain such as swelling and pain. You can massage the highlighted points (see pic) for fifteen minutes twice a day, then apply sticker moxa, and then apply mung or pea seeds using medical tape.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)

