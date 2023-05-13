Suffering from leg sprain? Here's how you can treat it with Sujok Therapy

A leg sprain is a common injury that occurs when the ligaments, which are tough bands of tissue that connect bones, are stretched or torn. It usually happens as a result of sudden twisting, bending, or impact to the leg, causing the ligaments to become overstretched or injured. Leg sprains can range from mild to severe, and they commonly affect the ankle or the knee joints. Understanding the causes, symptoms, and home remedies for leg sprains can help in their management and recovery.

Causes

Sudden twisting or turning of the leg during physical activities or sports

Awkward landing after a jump or fall

Direct impact to the leg during a collision or accident

Walking or running on uneven surfaces

Weak muscles or previous injuries that make the leg more susceptible to sprains

Symptoms

Pain, tenderness, and swelling around the affected area

Difficulty bearing weight on the leg or walking

Bruising or discoloration of the skin

Limited range of motion or stiffness

A popping or tearing sensation at the time of injury

Home Remedies

Resting and avoiding activities that exacerbate pain or discomfort

Applying ice packs or cold compresses to reduce swelling and pain

Compressing the injured area with a bandage or elastic wrap

Elevating the leg to reduce swelling

Performing gentle stretching and strengthening exercises once the initial pain and swelling subside

Sujok Therapy: Sujok Therapy can promote healing and help improve the symptoms of leg sprain such as swelling and pain. You can massage the highlighted points (see pic) for fifteen minutes twice a day, then apply sticker moxa, and then apply mung or pea seeds using medical tape.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)

