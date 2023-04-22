Managing Crohn's disease with Sujok Therapy

Crohn's disease is a chronic inflammatory bowel condition that affects the gastrointestinal tract, which can cause symptoms ranging from mild to severe. It is a type of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) that can affect any part of the digestive system. This lifelong condition requires continuous management and can significantly impact a person's quality of life.
Causes
The exact cause of Crohn's disease is unknown, but it is thought to involve a combination of genetic, environmental, and immune system factors
It is not contagious and cannot be spread from person to person
Symptoms
Abdominal pain and cramping
Diarrhea, often with blood or mucus
Fatigue and weakness
Unintended weight loss
Mouth sores
Perianal disease, such as fissures or abscesses
Home remedies
Eat smaller, more frequent meals to reduce stress on the digestive system
Identify and avoid trigger foods that may worsen symptoms
Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, as diarrhea can lead to dehydration
Use over-the-counter anti-diarrhea medications, as directed by a healthcare professional
Manage stress and practice relaxation techniques, such as meditation or deep breathing exercises
Get regular exercise but avoid high-impact activities that may worsen symptoms
Sujok Therapy
Massage or apply star Magnets and seeds on the highlighted area (see pic). You can also use sticker Moxa Therapy.
