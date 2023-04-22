Managing Crohn's disease with Sujok Therapy

Crohn's disease is a chronic inflammatory bowel condition that affects the gastrointestinal tract, which can cause symptoms ranging from mild to severe. It is a type of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) that can affect any part of the digestive system. This lifelong condition requires continuous management and can significantly impact a person's quality of life.

Causes

The exact cause of Crohn's disease is unknown, but it is thought to involve a combination of genetic, environmental, and immune system factors

It is not contagious and cannot be spread from person to person

Symptoms

Abdominal pain and cramping

Diarrhea, often with blood or mucus

Fatigue and weakness

Unintended weight loss

Mouth sores

Perianal disease, such as fissures or abscesses

Home remedies

Eat smaller, more frequent meals to reduce stress on the digestive system

Identify and avoid trigger foods that may worsen symptoms

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, as diarrhea can lead to dehydration

Use over-the-counter anti-diarrhea medications, as directed by a healthcare professional

Manage stress and practice relaxation techniques, such as meditation or deep breathing exercises

Get regular exercise but avoid high-impact activities that may worsen symptoms

Sujok Therapy

Massage or apply star Magnets and seeds on the highlighted area (see pic). You can also use sticker Moxa Therapy.

