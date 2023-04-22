 Managing Crohn's disease with Sujok Therapy
e-Paper Get App
HomeHealthManaging Crohn's disease with Sujok Therapy

Managing Crohn's disease with Sujok Therapy

Crohn's disease is a chronic inflammatory bowel condition that affects the gastrointestinal tract

Rajshree VoraUpdated: Saturday, April 22, 2023, 09:53 PM IST
article-image

Crohn's disease is a chronic inflammatory bowel condition that affects the gastrointestinal tract, which can cause symptoms ranging from mild to severe. It is a type of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) that can affect any part of the digestive system. This lifelong condition requires continuous management and can significantly impact a person's quality of life.

Causes

  • The exact cause of Crohn's disease is unknown, but it is thought to involve a combination of genetic, environmental, and immune system factors

  • It is not contagious and cannot be spread from person to person

Symptoms

  • Abdominal pain and cramping

  • Diarrhea, often with blood or mucus

  • Fatigue and weakness

  • Unintended weight loss

  • Mouth sores

  • Perianal disease, such as fissures or abscesses

Home remedies

  • Eat smaller, more frequent meals to reduce stress on the digestive system

  • Identify and avoid trigger foods that may worsen symptoms

  • Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, as diarrhea can lead to dehydration

  • Use over-the-counter anti-diarrhea medications, as directed by a healthcare professional

  • Manage stress and practice relaxation techniques, such as meditation or deep breathing exercises

  • Get regular exercise but avoid high-impact activities that may worsen symptoms

Sujok Therapy

Massage or apply star Magnets and seeds on the highlighted area (see pic). You can also use sticker Moxa Therapy.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Here's how colour therapy can help you stay safe from heatstroke

Here's how colour therapy can help you stay safe from heatstroke

Managing Crohn's disease with Sujok Therapy

Managing Crohn's disease with Sujok Therapy

5 Reasons why you should consider to opt for plant-based diets right now

5 Reasons why you should consider to opt for plant-based diets right now

Proposal by Health Ministry for 100 'food streets' across India to promote safe and hygienic food...

Proposal by Health Ministry for 100 'food streets' across India to promote safe and hygienic food...

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces the launch of Treprostinil Injection in the US

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces the launch of Treprostinil Injection in the US