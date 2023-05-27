Dry Eye Syndrome: Symptoms, causes, and treatment

Dry Eye Syndrome is a common condition that occurs when the eyes do not produce enough tears or the tears evaporate too quickly, resulting in dryness, discomfort, and irritation.

Tears are essential for maintaining the health and lubrication of the eyes, and when the tear film is compromised, it can lead to various symptoms. Dry Eye Syndrome can occur due to various factors, including age, environmental conditions, certain medications, and underlying medical conditions.

Causes

Ageing: Tear production tends to decrease as we age, making older adults more susceptible to dry eyes.

Environmental factors: Dry or windy climates, air conditioning, or exposure to smoke or dry air can contribute to dry eyes.

Medications: Certain medications, such as antihistamines, decongestants, and antidepressants, can reduce tear production.

Medical conditions: Conditions like diabetes, autoimmune disorders (example, Sjogren’s syndrome), and hormonal changes (example., menopause) can cause dry eyes.

Prolonged screen time: Staring at screens for extended periods can cause reduced blinking, leading to dry eyes.

Symptoms

Dryness, itching, or a gritty sensation in the eyes

Redness and irritation

Excessive tearing (as a response to dryness)

Blurred vision or sensitivity to light

Eye fatigue or discomfort, especially after prolonged reading or computer use

Home remedies

Frequent blinking to help spread tears and moisten the eyes

Use a humidifier to add moisture to the air in dry environments

Apply warm compresses to the eyes to promote tear production and relieve dryness

Avoid excessive exposure to dry or windy conditions

Follow a healthy diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids, flaxseed, and chia seeds, which may improve eye health

Sujok Therapy: The symptoms of Dry Eye Syndrome can be improved with the use of Sujok Therapy. In Sujok Therapy, ‘the thumb is the head’, which is why the points for the eye are located in the thumb. If you apply mung seeds, pea seeds, or sticker moxas, the symptoms of dry eyes will improve. You can also use an acupressure probe to massage on the highlighted points.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)