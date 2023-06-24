Here's how Sujok Therapy can help control nosebleeds

Nosebleeds, also known as epistaxis, occur when blood vessels in the nose rupture and bleed. They are a common condition that can range from mild to more severe episodes. Understanding the causes, symptoms, and home remedies for nosebleeds can help in managing and stopping the bleeding effectively. Applying a cold compress or ice pack to the nose can help to control bleeding.

Causes

Dry air or low humidity, which can dry out the nasal passages and make them more susceptible to bleeding

Trauma or injury to the nose, such as from picking the nose or a blow to the face

Allergies or sinus infections, which can cause nasal congestion and irritation

High blood pressure or blood clotting disorders that make the blood vessels more prone to rupture

Certain medications, such as blood thinners or nasal sprays, that can affect blood clotting

Symptoms

Presence of blood dripping from the nostrils or running down the back of the throat

Feeling of warmth or moisture at the front of the nose or throat

Tasting blood or experiencing a metallic taste in the mouth

Sensation of pressure or fullness in the nose

Sujok Therapy

The general treatment point for nosebleed is given below, but depending on the underlying conditions various other treatment points can be applied. Apply blue colour on the given point or apply a dried peas seed on the highlighted point.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)

Read Also Experiencing molar pain? Learn how Sujok Therapy can help