 Here's how Sujok Therapy can help control nosebleeds
Here's how Sujok Therapy can help control nosebleeds

Nosebleeds, also known as epistaxis, occur when blood vessels in the nose rupture and bleed

Rajshree VoraUpdated: Saturday, June 24, 2023, 09:10 PM IST
article-image

Nosebleeds, also known as epistaxis, occur when blood vessels in the nose rupture and bleed. They are a common condition that can range from mild to more severe episodes. Understanding the causes, symptoms, and home remedies for nosebleeds can help in managing and stopping the bleeding effectively. Applying a cold compress or ice pack to the nose can help to control bleeding.

Causes

  • Dry air or low humidity, which can dry out the nasal passages and make them more susceptible to bleeding

  • Trauma or injury to the nose, such as from picking the nose or a blow to the face

  • Allergies or sinus infections, which can cause nasal congestion and irritation

  • High blood pressure or blood clotting disorders that make the blood vessels more prone to rupture

  • Certain medications, such as blood thinners or nasal sprays, that can affect blood clotting

Symptoms

  • Presence of blood dripping from the nostrils or running down the back of the throat

  • Feeling of warmth or moisture at the front of the nose or throat

  • Tasting blood or experiencing a metallic taste in the mouth

  • Sensation of pressure or fullness in the nose

Sujok Therapy

The general treatment point for nosebleed is given below, but depending on the underlying conditions various other treatment points can be applied. Apply blue colour on the given point or apply a dried peas seed on the highlighted point.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)

