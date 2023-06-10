 Troubled by mouth ulcers? Here's how this easy technique
Mouth ulcers are painful open sores or lesions that develop inside the mouth

Rajshree VoraUpdated: Saturday, June 10, 2023, 09:42 PM IST
Mouth ulcers, also known as canker sores, are painful open sores or lesions that develop inside the mouth. They can appear on the tongue, gums, inner cheeks, or the roof of the mouth. Mouth ulcers are quite common and can vary in size and duration. While the exact cause of mouth ulcers is not fully understood, several factors can contribute to their development. Understanding the causes, symptoms, and home remedies for mouth ulcers can help manage and alleviate the discomfort they bring.

Causes

  • Minor oral injuries, such as accidentally biting the inside of the mouth or using a toothbrush with hard bristles

  • Nutritional deficiencies, particularly in vitamins B12, folate, and iron

  • Hormonal changes, such as those during menstruation

  • Food sensitivities or allergies

  • Emotional stress or anxiety

  • Weakened immune system

Symptoms

  • Pain or discomfort in the affected area

  • Small, round or oval-shaped sores with a white or yellowish center and a red border

  • Difficulty eating, drinking, or speaking, especially if the ulcer is large or located in a sensitive area

  • Tingling or burning sensation before the appearance of the ulcer

Home Remedies

  • Rinsing the mouth with a saltwater solution to reduce inflammation and promote healing

  • Applying a small amount of over-the-counter numbing gel or oral gel for temporary pain relief

  • Avoiding spicy, acidic, or rough-textured foods that can irritate the ulcers

  • Consuming a balanced diet rich in vitamins and minerals to support healing

  • Using a soft-bristled toothbrush and practicing gentle oral hygiene to prevent further irritation

  • Stress reduction techniques, such as meditation or deep breathing exercises

Sujok Therapy

Sujok Therapy can help to alleviate the discomfort caused by mouth ulcers. You can apply seeds to the highlighted points (see pic) and use acupressure or acupuncture. Using moxa therapy for ulcers is not recommended.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)

