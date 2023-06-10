Troubled by mouth ulcers? Here's how this easy technique

Mouth ulcers, also known as canker sores, are painful open sores or lesions that develop inside the mouth. They can appear on the tongue, gums, inner cheeks, or the roof of the mouth. Mouth ulcers are quite common and can vary in size and duration. While the exact cause of mouth ulcers is not fully understood, several factors can contribute to their development. Understanding the causes, symptoms, and home remedies for mouth ulcers can help manage and alleviate the discomfort they bring.

Causes

Minor oral injuries, such as accidentally biting the inside of the mouth or using a toothbrush with hard bristles

Nutritional deficiencies, particularly in vitamins B12, folate, and iron

Hormonal changes, such as those during menstruation

Food sensitivities or allergies

Emotional stress or anxiety

Weakened immune system

Symptoms

Pain or discomfort in the affected area

Small, round or oval-shaped sores with a white or yellowish center and a red border

Difficulty eating, drinking, or speaking, especially if the ulcer is large or located in a sensitive area

Tingling or burning sensation before the appearance of the ulcer

Home Remedies

Rinsing the mouth with a saltwater solution to reduce inflammation and promote healing

Applying a small amount of over-the-counter numbing gel or oral gel for temporary pain relief

Avoiding spicy, acidic, or rough-textured foods that can irritate the ulcers

Consuming a balanced diet rich in vitamins and minerals to support healing

Using a soft-bristled toothbrush and practicing gentle oral hygiene to prevent further irritation

Stress reduction techniques, such as meditation or deep breathing exercises

Sujok Therapy

Sujok Therapy can help to alleviate the discomfort caused by mouth ulcers. You can apply seeds to the highlighted points (see pic) and use acupressure or acupuncture. Using moxa therapy for ulcers is not recommended.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)