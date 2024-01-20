Prolonged Computer Use Causing Stiff Neck? Try THIS Instant Muscle

Pic: Freepik

Neck cramps, often referred to as neck muscle spasms or "kinks" in the neck, are sudden, involuntary contractions of the muscles in the neck. These spasms can lead to discomfort, restricted movement, and pain. Understanding the causes, symptoms, and available remedies for neck cramps can help manage and alleviate this common issue.

Common causes

Prolonged periods of poor posture, such as hunching over a computer, can strain neck muscles and lead to cramps.

Overusing neck muscles during physical activities, such as sports or heavy lifting, can trigger cramps.

Insufficient fluid intake can lead to electrolyte imbalances, which may cause muscle cramps, including those in the neck.

Sleeping in an awkward position or with improper neck support can result in morning neck cramps.

Symptoms

Sudden, sharp pain or discomfort in the neck area.

Muscle stiffness or tightness.

Limited neck movement due to pain or spasm.

In some cases, headaches or referred pain to the shoulders and upper back.

Home remedies

Apply a heat pad or warm compress to the affected area to relax muscles. Ice packs can help reduce inflammation.

Perform gentle neck stretches to relieve muscle tension. Slowly tilt, turn, and rotate your head in different directions.

Massage the affected area or seek professional massage therapy to relax tense neck muscles.

Ensure you are well-hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day to prevent dehydration-related cramps.

Maintain proper posture when sitting or standing, and use ergonomic equipment to support your neck during work or activities.

Sujok Therapy

Locate the painful point in or around the highlighted area (see figure) using a probe. Apply gentle pressure and massage the affected area for some time until the pain has improved. You can also apply dried pea seeds and stick them using tape.

Stimulating these points for a few minutes several times a day can help in reducing the stiffness and pain associated with neck cramps.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)