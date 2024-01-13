Heavy menstrual bleeding and its solution

Excessive bleeding during menstruation, known as menorrhagia, can be a concerning issue for many women. It's essential to distinguish between normal menstrual flow and abnormal bleeding.
Symptoms
Menstrual flow that soaks through one or more sanitary pads or tampons every hour for several consecutive hours
Menstrual periods lasting longer than a week
Passing larger blood clots frequently
Fatigue, weakness, and shortness of breath due to blood loss
Causes
Fluctuations in estrogen and progesterone levels can lead to heavy bleeding
Non-cancerous growths in the uterus can cause heavier periods
Polyp in the uterus or cervix
Endometriosis also can cause heavy bleeding
Infection of the female reproductive organs
Certain Medications like blood thinners and some anti-inflammatory medications may contribute
Home remedies
Stay hydrated to support overall health and may help in reducing bloating
Ensure a balanced diet rich in iron, vitamins, and minerals
Regular physical activity can help regulate hormones and improve overall well-being
Applying heat to the lower abdomen may help relieve pain and discomfort
Iron supplements to prevent anemia
Vitamin C helps the body absorb iron, which can be beneficial during menstruation
Sujok Therapy
Apply blue colour and press for five to 10 minutes three times a day.
You can also apply round seeds on shown area.
When to seek medical attention
Remember, home remedies are not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult with a healthcare provider to address your specific situation.