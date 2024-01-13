Heavy menstrual bleeding and its solution

Pic: Freepik

Excessive bleeding during menstruation, known as menorrhagia, can be a concerning issue for many women. It's essential to distinguish between normal menstrual flow and abnormal bleeding.

Symptoms

Menstrual flow that soaks through one or more sanitary pads or tampons every hour for several consecutive hours

Menstrual periods lasting longer than a week

Passing larger blood clots frequently

Fatigue, weakness, and shortness of breath due to blood loss

Causes

Fluctuations in estrogen and progesterone levels can lead to heavy bleeding

Non-cancerous growths in the uterus can cause heavier periods

Polyp in the uterus or cervix

Endometriosis also can cause heavy bleeding

Infection of the female reproductive organs

Certain Medications like blood thinners and some anti-inflammatory medications may contribute

Home remedies

Stay hydrated to support overall health and may help in reducing bloating

Ensure a balanced diet rich in iron, vitamins, and minerals

Regular physical activity can help regulate hormones and improve overall well-being

Applying heat to the lower abdomen may help relieve pain and discomfort

Iron supplements to prevent anemia

Vitamin C helps the body absorb iron, which can be beneficial during menstruation

Sujok Therapy

Apply blue colour and press for five to 10 minutes three times a day.

You can also apply round seeds on shown area.

When to seek medical attention

Remember, home remedies are not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult with a healthcare provider to address your specific situation.