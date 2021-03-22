Here are some natural remedies for treating headaches and migraine

One drop of white sesame oil in both nostrils: Sesame oil relaxes the body and dismisses gases that cause the head pressure. In order to relieve the pressure created in the head, put one drop of sesame oil in both nostrils once a day till the migraine attack lasts and inhale deeply.

Apply lavender essential oil on temples: Lavender essential oil has an all-around soothing scent, which is known for being super relaxing. When applied on the temples, it can ease stress that could cause the tension in the back and neck muscles which ends up causing a headache.

Remember the first step to reversing any health issue is right awareness and knowledge. Once we are informed with the right knowledge, the next step is applying that knowledge to day to day life.

(Karan Kakkad is a Disease Reversal expert based in India. He is the Founder & CEO of Reverse Factor. To know more call: 8100550660, or visit www.reversefactor.in)