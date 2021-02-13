Eat these seven superfoods to up your calcium intake

Calcium is a mineral found in many foods. As one of the most important minerals, calcium is needed to maintain strong bones and to carry out many important functions. Almost all calcium is stored in bones and teeth, where it supports their structure and hardness.
The body also needs calcium for muscles to move and for nerves to carry messages between the brain and every body part. In addition, calcium is used to help blood vessels move blood throughout the body and to help release hormones and enzymes that affect almost every function in the human body.
Today, so many people are popping up calcium supplements thinking that those will help them. However, calcium is best absorbed when taking in the natural form. We generally tend to believe that we get most of our calcium from only milk products. But that's not true. All minerals come from soil and therefore many plant foods are loaded with calcium. When we eat plant foods, we not only get calcium but also fibre, vitamins and minerals. Sharing seven super foods that are very high in calcium and should be included in our diet.
White sesame seeds: Sesame seeds are an excellent source of calcium, along with other minerals, including copper, iron and manganese. Sesame seeds help to reduce heart disease risk factors, including elevated triglyceride and “bad” LDL cholesterol levels and are a good source of protein. Start having one to two tsp of white sesame seeds a day.
Curry leaves: Being a powerhouse of calcium, curry leaves are effective for strengthening the teeth and bones and preventing diseases like osteoporosis and osteomalacia. Start having 15-20 pieces of curry leaves with your lunch and dinner.
Chia seeds: Chia seeds are very high in several nutrients that are important for bone health. This includes calcium, phosphorus, magnesium and plant protein. Two spoons of chia seeds have 3-4 times more calcium than one glass of milk. From weight loss to more fibre & protein, chia seeds are indeed a super food.
Drumsticks: Drumstick being an incredible source of essential mineral's calcium, iron and phosphorus, strengthens the bones in growing children. Regular addition of drumstick in the diet also reinstate bone density in older people and easing the symptoms of osteoporosis. It is also an excellent source for improving immunity.
Dried figs: Figs are a good fruit source of calcium, a mineral that is involved in bone density. Their high potassium content may counteract the urinary excretion of calcium caused by high salt diets. This in turn helps to keep calcium in bones and lessens the risk of osteoporosis.
Raw papaya: Raw Papaya is a simple vegetable that is very easily available in every house. It is loaded in calcium and many other nutrients that help in reversal of osteoarthritis and joint pains. Try adding grated raw papaya as a salad before meals or have raw papaya soup once a day to get the benefits.
Cumin seeds/ Jeera: Jeera is very commonly used as a spice in practically all Indian homes. It contains essential minerals like calcium, magnesium and many others. Having one tsp of raw jeera can help the body absorb a lot of calcium.
