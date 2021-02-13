Eat these seven superfoods to up your calcium intake

Calcium is a mineral found in many foods. As one of the most important minerals, calcium is needed to maintain strong bones and to carry out many important functions. Almost all calcium is stored in bones and teeth, where it supports their structure and hardness.

The body also needs calcium for muscles to move and for nerves to carry messages between the brain and every body part. In addition, calcium is used to help blood vessels move blood throughout the body and to help release hormones and enzymes that affect almost every function in the human body.

Today, so many people are popping up calcium supplements thinking that those will help them. However, calcium is best absorbed when taking in the natural form. We generally tend to believe that we get most of our calcium from only milk products. But that's not true. All minerals come from soil and therefore many plant foods are loaded with calcium. When we eat plant foods, we not only get calcium but also fibre, vitamins and minerals. Sharing seven super foods that are very high in calcium and should be included in our diet.

White sesame seeds: Sesame seeds are an excellent source of calcium, along with other minerals, including copper, iron and manganese. Sesame seeds help to reduce heart disease risk factors, including elevated triglyceride and “bad” LDL cholesterol levels and are a good source of protein. Start having one to two tsp of white sesame seeds a day.