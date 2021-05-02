Covid-19: Wondering which mask gives best protection? Here's an easy guide to masking up during the pandemic

While the government and health authorities are extremely tied up with so many major issues related to Covid, the least we can do is take responsibility of our own selves and our near and dear ones by following mask guidelines and not purchase masks indiscriminately without assuring that it actually provides protection.

In other words, though masks alone may not be enough in providing complete protection, they do play a very vital role and should not be taken lightly and should not be worn only as a show-off or to prevent fine by the police.

Q: What about kids, what kind of masks should they wear?

Ans: Kids are generally unable to follow the guidelines of wearing masks. They keep touching it, taking it off from the face, and do not carry out hand hygiene protocols as stringently. So, unless the guidelines of wearing masks are followed, any type of mask becomes ineffective. For older children, the guidelines are the same as adults.

Q: When it comes to hygiene, what’s the best way to dispose off a used mask?

Ans: The steps of disposing off a used mask are:

A: Wash/sanitise hands.

B: Hold the mask from behind the ears and pull it away from the face.

C: For disposable mask, do not put it directly in the bin. Wrap it in a bag and seal it before throwing in the bin and wash/sanitise hands again.

D: Wash the face with soap and water after completing the process of disposing of mask.