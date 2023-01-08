e-Paper Get App
HomeHealthAfrican Swine Flu Outbreak: Sale of pork banned in Nilgiris after 30 wild boars die

African Swine Flu Outbreak: Sale of pork banned in Nilgiris after 30 wild boars die

The Animal Husbandry Department said action would be initiated against farmers or owners of pig farms, who slaughter and sell pork in the Nilgiris.

N ChithraUpdated: Sunday, January 08, 2023, 08:49 PM IST
article-image
African swine flu | AFP
Follow us on

Following the outbreak of African swine fever in wild boars in Mudumalai (Tamil Nadu) and Bandipur (Karnataka) Tiger Reserves, the sale of pork has been banned in the picturesque Nilgiris, a hill district in western Tamil Nadu.

The authorities have imposed a ban on transportation of animals or meat outside the Nilgiris, which boasts scenic tourist destinations including Ooty (Udhagamandalam), Coonoor and Gudalur.

The Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in the district is contiguous with the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in neighbouring Karnataka.

Read Also
Tamil Nadu: Nilgiris DC confirms death of over 50 wild boars due to African Swine Flu in Mudumalai...
article-image

Pig Farmers Ordered to Erect Fences

The Animal Husbandry Department said action would be initiated against farmers or owners of pig farms, who slaughter and sell pork in the Nilgiris. The ban will be effective till further notice and the African swine fever, which broke out last week, is brought under control.

Officials said samples of carcasses of wild boars lifted in the Mudumualai Tiger Reserve had shown that some had died of African swine fever. While at least 30 wild boars have died so far, the disease has not spread to domestic pig population in the hill region.

Pig farmers and livestock owners in the district have been asked to erect fences and barriers to prevent them from coming in contact with wild boars.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Administration kills over 700 pigs amid African Swine Flu scare in Damoh
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

African Swine Flu Outbreak: Sale of pork banned in Nilgiris after 30 wild boars die

African Swine Flu Outbreak: Sale of pork banned in Nilgiris after 30 wild boars die

Are supplements harmful? 7 facts to keep in mind while including them in your diet

Are supplements harmful? 7 facts to keep in mind while including them in your diet

3 resolutions that you don't need to take in 2023

3 resolutions that you don't need to take in 2023

How to treat arthritis pain during winters?

How to treat arthritis pain during winters?

Here's how Colour Therapy can relieve acidity

Here's how Colour Therapy can relieve acidity