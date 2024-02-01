Goa: 700 Water Tanks Dumped At Sancoale

File photos of the unused tanks at the PWD yard in Sancoale. |

Vasco: Visit the PWD yard at Sancoale and be prepared to find hundreds of new water tanks lying unused in the property. But what is even more surprising is that these tanks have been lying unused for over 10 years.

This has prompted sharp reactions from social activists who have questioned the government over wastage of funds to purchase hundreds of new water tanks and keeping them unused, when instead they should have been in the homes of economically weaker sections of society or even in government institutions.

700 water tanks remain idle

A source from the PWD confirmed that about 700 tanks (500-litre capacity) were lying idle for over 10 years at the PWD’s Sancoale yard.

“These tanks were purchased sometime around 2010 from the Goa Handicrafts Corporation to be distributed to economically weaker sections of society. There were around 1,000 tanks kept at the Sancoale yard, but around 300 of them were subsequently given to other PWD divisions. As of now, there are around 700 water tanks lying idle in the Sancoale PWD yard,” said the source.

“Shortly after the tanks were purchased, there was a complain about the scheme. The tanks could not be distributed as there was an inquiry into the procurement of these tanks.”

The source said the issue was later resolved following a Cabinet meeting and a new scheme was designed by taking ex-post facto approval.

“There was also a complaint in the vigilance department regarding the procurement of these tanks but to our knowledge, the issue has been settled as the enquiry has been completed. However, the 700-odd tanks are still lying in the yard because the PWD has not arrived at a conclusive decision as yet.”

“During the enquiry, all files were confiscated and if the issue is closed, the files will be returned along with some instructions and only then can something be done about these tanks,” the source added.

“We cannot do anything about those tanks till we receive instructions from our higher-ups,” said the source.

The source went on to add that an enquiry was completed and the case was even put up for closure some months back.

According to media reports, the PWD during the tenure of then minister Churchill Alemao had purchased around 6,511 water tanks at a cost of ₹1.45 crore.

FIR filed against PWD officials

An FIR was later filed against Alemao and five officials of the department in connection with alleged irregularities in purchase of these water tanks.

The CAG had pointed out that procurement and distribution of the tanks happened between 2008 and 2011, even before the policy governing such a purchase was finalised.

According to the complaint lodged based on the CAG report, five senior officers posted in PWD offices at Panaji, Margao and Fatorda were also to be probed.

A probe had also taken place as to why PWD officials purchased the tanks at a price which was 25-30% higher than the estimated cost by the department. Government norms state that the bid should not exceed five per cent of the estimated cost.