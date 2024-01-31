Goa: HC Directs MMC To Decide On Construction License For Multi-Level Building In City

MMC Building Margao | The Goan Network

Margao: In a development that has raised hopes in the corridors of the Civic building regarding the lifting of the ban on the issuance of construction licenses for multi-level buildings, the High Court has issued directions to the Margao Municipal Council (MMC) to dispose of the application for a construction license from a petitioner. The petitioner’s application has been pending with the Civic body since June 2023.

The High Court issued the directions after the MMC counsel filed an affidavit listing the works being undertaken in the context of solid waste management in Margao.

MMC hopes that ban on construction licenses will be lifted

While the High Court has issued directions to the MMC concerning the application for a construction license pending with the Civic body, hopes have been raised in the corridors of the Civic body that the ban on the issuance of construction licenses to new constructions in the city may finally be lifted.

At the height of the Sonsodo garbage crisis in mid-2023, the High Court had issued oral directions to the Margao Municipality to stop the issuance of construction licenses and occupancy certificates for new constructions in the city. Since then, the MMC has stopped issuing new construction licenses, with a host of applications piling up in the Civic body.

MMC says all efforts are being made for compliance with SWM rules

When the Writ Petition filed by the petitioner came up for hearing before the Court on Tuesday, the MMC legal counsel filed an affidavit stating that all efforts are being made by the MMC to comply with the Solid Waste Management Rules and to provide sufficient facilities to tackle the solid waste generated in Margao.

Legal counsel Adv Padiyar pointed out the steps being taken in the context of the Sonsodo facilities, further noting that the waste is now being transported to the Curchorem-Cacora Solid Waste Management Plant through specialized vehicles of Goa Waste Management Corporation (GWMC) for further treatment.

He further stated that even the works at the Sonsodo facilities have been taken up and would be completed in terms of the undertakings given to the High Court from time to time in PIL Writ Petition No. 45/2019.

“We have considered the affidavit filed on behalf of the MMC. The MMC should stand by its statements and undertakings and ensure that the waste generated within its jurisdiction is suitably dealt with in accordance with the law. We also record Padiyar’s statement made, based upon the instructions from the Chief Officer of the MMC who is present in the Court, that the Petitioner’s application dated 7/6/2023 for the issue of the construction license will be disposed of in accordance with the law, on its own merits within two weeks from today, and the necessary decision thereon would be communicated to the Petitioner within the said period,” the High Court stated, adding that the relief sought by the Petitioner in this Petition stands substantially worked out.