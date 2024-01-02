 Goa: MMC Pin Hopes Pinned On CM Pramod Sawant For Permission To Dispose Of Slurry At PWD Plants
e-Paper Get App
HomeGoaGoa: MMC Pin Hopes Pinned On CM Pramod Sawant For Permission To Dispose Of Slurry At PWD Plants

Goa: MMC Pin Hopes Pinned On CM Pramod Sawant For Permission To Dispose Of Slurry At PWD Plants

MMC officials in private are now pinning their hopes on the Chief Minister to give the green signal to dispose of the slurry at the PWD sewage treatment plants at Sirvodem-Margao.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Tuesday, January 02, 2024, 09:49 PM IST
article-image
The biomethanation plant undergoing changes after the inspection by the Pollution Control Board. | The Goan Network

Margao: The Margao Municipal Council (MMC) is anxiously looking up to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who also holds the PWD portfolio, to allow the civic body to dispose of the slurry generated at its 5-TPD biomethanation plant and pave way for the resumption of operation of the plant at the earliest.

The biomethanation plant is presently grounded after the Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB) verbally directed the MMC not to resume the operations until the civic body comes up with a proper slurry disposal system and also conforms to other environmental issues.

Biomethanation plant hits roadblock

If sources are to be believed, MMC’s move to seek the nod of the authorities to dispose of the slurry generated by the biomethanation plant at the Cacora waste treatment plant has not found favour till now, as a result of which the biomethanation plant is lying grounded at the moment.

Read Also
Goa: MMC Plan To Set Up Bio-Methanation Plant At Wholesale Fish Market Raises Queries
article-image

All eyes on CM Pramod Sawant

MMC officials in private are now pinning their hopes on the Chief Minister to give the green signal to dispose of the slurry at the PWD sewage treatment plants at Sirvodem-Margao. 

The slurry generated by the biomethanation plant was disposed of at the Margao STP plant before the PWD officials stopped accepting the slurry at the Margao and Vasco STPs on the plea that the slurry is to be treated in an Effluent Treatment plant (ETP).﻿﻿﻿

Read Also
Goa: MMC Slammed Over Non-Functional Sanitary Pad Disposers In Building
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Goa Has 51 Covid Cases Of JN.1, 2nd Highest In Country: INSACOG Data

Goa Has 51 Covid Cases Of JN.1, 2nd Highest In Country: INSACOG Data

Goa: Thieves Make Merry, Rob 190 Mobiles During Festive Week

Goa: Thieves Make Merry, Rob 190 Mobiles During Festive Week

Goa: MMC Pin Hopes Pinned On CM Pramod Sawant For Permission To Dispose Of Slurry At PWD Plants

Goa: MMC Pin Hopes Pinned On CM Pramod Sawant For Permission To Dispose Of Slurry At PWD Plants

Goa: Trail Of Trash Left Behind As New Year Parties Leave Colva Beach Covered In Litter & Garbage

Goa: Trail Of Trash Left Behind As New Year Parties Leave Colva Beach Covered In Litter & Garbage

Goa: Police On Toes As New Year Celebrations Hit A Frenzy

Goa: Police On Toes As New Year Celebrations Hit A Frenzy