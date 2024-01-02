Goa: MMC Pin Hopes Pinned On CM Pramod Sawant For Permission To Dispose Of Slurry At PWD Plants

The biomethanation plant undergoing changes after the inspection by the Pollution Control Board. | The Goan Network

Margao: The Margao Municipal Council (MMC) is anxiously looking up to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who also holds the PWD portfolio, to allow the civic body to dispose of the slurry generated at its 5-TPD biomethanation plant and pave way for the resumption of operation of the plant at the earliest.

The biomethanation plant is presently grounded after the Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB) verbally directed the MMC not to resume the operations until the civic body comes up with a proper slurry disposal system and also conforms to other environmental issues.

Biomethanation plant hits roadblock

If sources are to be believed, MMC’s move to seek the nod of the authorities to dispose of the slurry generated by the biomethanation plant at the Cacora waste treatment plant has not found favour till now, as a result of which the biomethanation plant is lying grounded at the moment.

All eyes on CM Pramod Sawant

MMC officials in private are now pinning their hopes on the Chief Minister to give the green signal to dispose of the slurry at the PWD sewage treatment plants at Sirvodem-Margao.

The slurry generated by the biomethanation plant was disposed of at the Margao STP plant before the PWD officials stopped accepting the slurry at the Margao and Vasco STPs on the plea that the slurry is to be treated in an Effluent Treatment plant (ETP).﻿﻿﻿