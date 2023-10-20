﻿Goa: PWD Finally Finds Fault In Pipeline At Velsao During Inspection

The Pipeline in Velsao | The Goan Network

VASCO: After inspecting various areas of Velsao and monitoring of almost all pipelines and gauges for over 20 days along with Cortalim MLA Anton Vas, the PWD finally succeeded in locating the leakage in the pipeline at Dando in Velsao on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, Cortalim MLA Anton Vas said many parts of Velsao village had been affected with water supply problems for almost a month.

"We sometimes get irritated and blame authorities, but I want to thank PWD engineers and the entire team for working tirelessly from morning to evening for the last so many days to find the fault in the pipeline.

“PWD officials went across all wards and inspected every 200 metres to check for falling pressure in order to locate the faulty pipeline. Finally, we managed to locate the leaking damaged pipeline at Dando in Velsao,” said Vas.

Irate residents worry over water scarcity

Admitting that there had been growing public anger over water scarcity, Vas said he had made all arrangements to supply water through free tankers.

“But the main objective was to restore water supply issue in quick time. The work to repair the damaged pipeline will begin now and the issue will be resolved in a day or two. All panch members were working very hard along with the PWD to find the faulty pipeline,” the MLA said.