Enjoy a tropical winter at Tropics, an open air restaurant with grills and a gin bar at Taj Land’s End, Mumbai

Lamb Chops and other grills with jacket potato | Pic: Shruti Pandit

When you walk into the Taj Land’s End lobby, you don’t quite imagine a tropical garden setting inside. Be ready to be stumped.

Go to the L2 level and walk towards the pool. You will find an inviting nook, with a backdrop of tropical palms. It’s the Tropics — new outlet at the hotel.

The theme is grills and a Gin Bar. The bar has more than a dozen gin brands on the menu with equal number of options in the tonic section. Their homemade flavoured tonics are guaranteed to give your classic GnT a delicious twist. Try mixing your gin with Tropical Lemonade. It comes with a slice of Sicilian lime giving it a nice tang.

They also have interesting cocktails. If you are adventurous and like your sparkling, then do try the French Mate — a zany mix of Japanese whiskey, Cointreau and sparkling wine. The Love Potion too is interesting combination of gin and berry juice topped with Chardonnay.

Love potion | Pic: Shruti Pandit

The Eau de Vie is the freshest of the lot. Muddled basil leaves, basil syrup… add 60ml gin and coconut water… shaken together with ice and then strained before serving with basil leaves garnish. The freshness of basil combined with smoothness of gin and coconut water makes this a perfect companion for the salads that they serve.

Farm fresh salad is a delightful combo of varied leaves, cherry tomatoes, red radish that’s finished with balsamic vinegar dressing. The variants of this salad include add on options like crumbled feta, smoked chicken or smoked salmon.

Farm fresh salad with smoked salmon with Eau de vie | Pic: Shruti Pandit

They have kept the food menu simple. Just a medley of veggies and meat grilled to perfection. Choose your fare, tell Ayan and his team how you want it and relax with your drink and salad. They serve it with sourdough bread slices. And then comes a caddy… loaded with spice and sauce choices. I suggest Cajun Spice for tiger prawns, Sweet Chilly Sauce with the veggies, Barbeque Sauce or Teriyaki with the red meats, Djion mustard with the Barramundi fish. If you love it spicy, then yes, the Siracha. You can forego any sauce for the frankfurters — delicious Neumembergs — as they are so tasty by themselves. Just savour them.

French mate | Pic: Shruti Pandit

Vegetarians don’t be nervous. You too have ample choice like zucchini, aubergine, broccoli, corn ribs, cottage cheese steaks. Their accompaniments include jacket potatoes with sour cream, ratatouille vegetables, lemon wedges and grilled wedged lettuce.

Grilled tiger prawn with cajun spice | Pic: Shruti Pandit

The desserts are a surprise – myriad flavours of popsicles! Perfect way to end a tropical winter evening.

An outdoor rendezvous is possible in Mumbai only during a few months of winter. So, enjoy this tropical winter at Tropics… while it lasts.

Cost for two: `3500 (with alcohol)