NeuroLeap uses non-invasive technology to assess your brain networks

When I stepped into the chamber of Kumaar Bagrodia at Tardeo, I was curious about the process he had described on the phone. Add to it the fantastic testimonial given by Kunal Vijaykar — food vlogger and actor, and Ad Guru Pralhad Kakkar. I was intrigued. Kunal had mentioned that it was Bagrodia who helped him shed his weight and keep it off as well by getting rid of his obsessions.

There were clear instructions that I should avoid coffee that day and alcohol the previous night. Cut to — Bagrodia’s teammates putting a skull cap on my head, which looked like a sci-fi version of the massager I had at home with spiky, rubber jut-outs that touched my scalp at various points all over the head. It transmitted data to a high-end laptop. No electric current or magnetic waves involved. I was told to close my eyes and relax. It was going to be a 30-minute process. Avoid meditating during that time, I was told. Every now and then I was told not move my eyeballs. First time I realised that I move my eyeballs even when my eyes are closed.

“Tell me something I don’t know…” said the Simba (remember the Ranveer Singh film?) aka Kumaar Bagrodia, an Oxford alumnus, when I mentioned this to him. “Once I’ve seen your data, I will know a lot more about you… your subconscious patterns of thinking, habits and more… probably, things you are not even aware of,” he said with smile. That riveted me more.

Kumaar Bagrodia |

Bagrodia explained that the assessment of an individual is just the first step. They analyse the brain waves which help them understand the functioning of varied networks in the brain. Some of the networks that used are Addiction/Reward, Anxiety, Attention, Default, Mood, Executive Function, Memory, Pain among others. Individual patterns of these networks are revealed during assesment. This gives the neuroscientist a deep understanding of your brain functioning and dysregulations.

“This data helps understand the behavioral patterns of an individual,” elucidated Bagrodia. “We can then identify the areas that need to be targeted during the enhancement sessions that follow. For example, someone like Kunal Vijaykar, who was obsessed with food and had some anxieties. Or Anou L Singhvi who had insomnia and anxiety issues. Both were resolved with the enhancement sessions”

Anxiety, memory and obsession/ addiction are some of the basic networks that are targeted. Do the enhancement sessions cure any cognitive impairment? “Age related cognitive impairment, dyslexia, epilepsy can be treated via the sessions,” said Bagrodia. “Memory can be enhanced as well. However, Dementia and Alzheimer’s cannot be treated using these sessions.”

What exactly are these enhancement sessions? “We capture real time brainwaves and give the brain a real time feedback in form of audio-visuals during these sessions,” Bagrodia clarified. “We create a customised programme of specific settings for each client. It is a combination of sound, light and numerical score. These are rewards for the brain for functioning well. This happens on a subconscious level... and the brain function gets optimised day by day. It has an improved ability to let go of old habits and patterns that were not helping the individual and start picking up new ones…”

One must remember that no meditation or focusing is allowed even during the enhancement sessions. How many sessions are usually required to see the change in pattern? “It varies from person to person. It depends upon several factors: age, severity of the issue, overall health, etc. Each person will need to do several sessions to ensure the changes stay.

Having said that, Bagrodia went on to add that not everyone needs enhancement sessions. “Some just need to understand their patterns and be aware of the basis of why they do what they do… we just guide them on making those changes…if we feel they will be able to do that themselves...”

When the D-Day arrived, the first shocker was they identified that I, perhaps, had a childhood brain injury. Next one was when he asked, “Did you have Covid followed by a severe viral infection after few months?” Bang on for both!

We went on to look at the detailed 25-page report that dissected my being bit-by-bit. What followed was a series of revelations about myself without any divulgence from my end in any form of tests or talks.

“You are a Queen of Procrastination!” Bagrodia said. Now it was my turn to be Simba — “Tell me something I don’t know…” Well… he had unearthed more about me… known and unknown facts… and the base of behavourial pattern. Quite candidly, yet gently, he pointed out the flaws in the pattern which, if addressed, could improve my life immensely. I even got a reward point for the will power when he said I didn’t need enhancement, but was capable of turning it around myself!