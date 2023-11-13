Zeenat Aman Shares Details About An Embarrassing Moment With Son Zahaan During Their Holiday In Mauritius

Zeenat Aman's posts on Instagram enjoy a following of their own. The Qurbaani actor, who is known for her worded, thoughtful captions took to her gram to share details about an embarrassing moment caused by her son Zahaan, during a family holiday at Mauritius in 1995.

In her post, Aman opened up about a visit to a clinic that proved to be a nightmare for her, as Zahaan chose the clinic to showcase his artistic skills.

Her post begins with Aman mentioning, "In every parent’s life there inevitably comes a time when your child embarrasses you.

The year was 1995 and we were off on a family holiday to Mauritius. I had been invited as a state guest to attend an event, and had decided to make the most of my visit by taking the boys along and extending our stay.

It was a summer holiday par excellence. The resort was plush, the food was delicious, the waters were crystal clear, and the boys ran amuck. They spent the better part of each day in the swimming pool, and sure enough, by day five Azaan picked up an ear infection."

Aman further states that while she checked into the clinic with Azaan, she left Zahaan with a colouring book to kill his time. Zahaan in the meanwhile discovered an ink stamp pad and the stamp featuring the clinic's logo. As Aman and Azaan completed their appointment, on walking out they were shocked to see Zahaan's creativity on the clinic's walls where left imprints with the stamp.

"We couldn’t have been gone for more than 20 minutes. It was a relatively minor issue, and the lovely, rather serious doctor, attended to it swiftly. So imagine our surprise when we re-entered the waiting room to find that Zahaan had taken it upon himself to do a little redecorating. He had discovered the clinic’s stamp and an ink pad at the vacant receptionist’s desk and had proceeded to furiously stamp the spotless walls of the waiting room!"

As she concluded her post, Aman shares that while Zahaan got a earful for his behaviour, the clinic was surely compensated for the ruckus caused. "I can’t be certain whose jaw dropped further, mine or the good doctor’s. The walls were covered in the smudged violet logo of the clinic! I was horrified, but Zahaan was beaming. Not for long though. The scamp got an earful, and the doctor got my profuse apologies and an offer to pay for the damages.

These pictures are from that trip, and this memory always evokes a laugh. Do you have a memorable story about your child’s antics? Please share them in the comments for us all to read and enjoy."

The actress ended her post seeking fans especially parents to share their stories about embarrassing moments caused by their kids.

