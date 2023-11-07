Zeenat Aman Undergoes Eyelid Surgery: ‘It Began To Obstruct My Vision’ |

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman, who made her Instagram debut in February makes sure to keep her fans and followers up to date by sharing her thoughts on life. She also posts updates on the happenings on the personal front, as well as gives a flashback on her younger days in showbiz by putting out anecdotes from the sets.

Zeenat took to Instagram on Tuesday and revealed that she underwent surgery for her eyelid which was injured many years ago. She wrote, “I have a condition known as ptosis - the result of an injury I suffered many decades ago that damaged the muscles around my right eye. Over the years, it caused my eyelid to droop further and further. And a few years ago it became so acute that it began to obstruct my vision.”

She continued, “When so much of one’s career is predicated on one’s appearance, coming to terms with a dramatic change to it is difficult. I know for a fact that this ptosis narrowed my opportunities and made me the subject of unwanted attention. But despite the gossip, the comments, and the questions, I never felt diminished by it. It helped of course that there were always a few stalwarts that stood by me and chose to work with me still.”

“The treatments available to me at that time, and for decades after, were unsuccessful. Then this year in April, a leading ophthalmologist informed me that things had advanced, and surgery to lift the eyelid and restore my field of vision was possible. I dithered for a long time, then underwent a battery of tests, and finally committed to the procedure. That morning in the hospital I was terrified. My extremities turned icy and involuntarily shivers racked my body. Zahaan kissed my forehead, reassured me, and wheeled me to the OT, where I surrendered to the hands of my medical team. I emerged from there an hour later - alive, well, and looking like a pirate with an eye patch. Recovery has been slow, steady, and is ongoing. But I’m happy to share that my vision is so much clearer now,” she concluded.

On the professional front, Zeenat achieved considerable success with notable films like 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram,' 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna,' 'Qurbaani,' 'Dhund,' 'Don,' 'Manoranjan,' and 'Yaadon Ki Baarat.' She was renowned for embracing unconventional roles during a time when many actresses hesitated to explore such characters.

