ZEE5 to stream Surekha Sikri's last film 'Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai'

Advertisement

Mumbai: Streaming platform ZEE5 on Thursday announced the film "Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai", starring Punjabi actor Jassie Gill and the late Surekha Sikri in her last screen appearance. The romantic-comedy, directed by Ssaurabh Tyagi, is based on a real incident where Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai was written on a currency note and it immediately went viral.

"Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai" marks Bollywood debut of popular TV actor Surbhi Jyoti, who is paired opposite Gill. Set in a small town in Uttar Pradesh, the film is about a young man, Sintoo (Gill) who falls in love with Sonam Gupta (Jyoti) and the story unfolds when Sonam reciprocates his feelings, leaving Sintoo all the more confused. What happens after is a series of comedy of errors where a line written on a note goes viral and starts a chain of events, the official summary of the film read.

Sikri, who died in July at the age of 75 following a cardiac arrest, will be seen in pivotal role in the movie.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer at ZEE5 India, said they are thrilled to present a fictional story based on a true incident with elements of romance and humour. "There is a story waiting to be told in every nook and corner and we are glad to be picking on these stories and presenting it to a larger audience.

'Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai' is based on a true incident but it picks up from there and completes the narrative. We are sure that people are curious to know why something written on a currency note was trending," Kalra said in a statement.

Jayantilal Gada, Chairman and MD of Pen Studios, said his company focuses on narrating strong content-driven stories and the film has all the necessary ingredients. "The film's script is very inspiring and interesting. Taking a viral incident that caught nations attention and making a content driven contemporary story out of it was something that caught our attention," Gada said.

"Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai" also stars Vijay Raaz, Bijendra Kala, Atul Shrivastava. Presented by Jayantilal Gada and produced by his sons, Dhaval Gada and Aksshay Gada, the movie will premiere soon only on ZEE5.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 11:03 PM IST