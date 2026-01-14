 'Gaadi Mein S*x Karo...': Yo Yo Honey Singh's Video From Nanku-Karun's Concert In Delhi Goes Viral - Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Gaadi Mein S*x Karo...': Yo Yo Honey Singh's Video From Nanku-Karun's Concert In Delhi Goes Viral - Watch

'Gaadi Mein S*x Karo...': Yo Yo Honey Singh's Video From Nanku-Karun's Concert In Delhi Goes Viral - Watch

A video of Yo Yo Honey Singh has gone viral on social media, in which, during Nanku and Karun's concert in Delhi, he was seen telling people to have sex in a car in the city's cold weather.

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 07:15 PM IST
article-image
Yo Yo Honey Singh | Instagram

There was a time when Yo Yo Honey Singh used to be embroiled in controversies. However, for the past few years, the rapper-singer has not made it to the headlines for the wrong reason. But now, a video of Singh from Nanku and Karun's Delhi concert has gone viral on social media, in which he is seen telling the audience to have sex in the car, as the weather in the city is very cold.

He says, "Behen***d Dilli ki thand! Isme na gaadi mein lene mein bada maza aata hai, itni thand mein. Gaadi mein sex karo, Dilli ki thand mein. Use condoms guys, please. Play safe! (Sisterf****r, the cold of Delhi! It's so much more fun to have sex in the car, in this cold. Have sex in the car, in the cold of Delhi. Use condoms, guys, please. Play safe!)" Watch the video below...

YoYo Honey Singh talks about s*x on Nanku & Karun Delhi show
byu/MeethiBoondi inIndianHipHopHeads
Read Also
Yo Yo Honey Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez To Headline WPL 2026 Opening Ceremony At DY Patil Stadium
article-image

Netizens React To Yo Yo Honey Singh's Delhi Video

Of course, the video has become a topic of discussion on Reddit, and many netizens are reacting to it. A Reddit user commented, "Buddhe sathiyate hi ja rahe hai yarr, karo inka kuch (sic)."

FPJ Shorts
'Gaadi Mein S*x Karo...': Yo Yo Honey Singh's Video From Nanku-Karun's Concert In Delhi Goes Viral - Watch
'Gaadi Mein S*x Karo...': Yo Yo Honey Singh's Video From Nanku-Karun's Concert In Delhi Goes Viral - Watch
Zubeen Garg Was Drunk, Declined Life Jacket: Singapore Cops Deny Foul Play In Singer's Death
Zubeen Garg Was Drunk, Declined Life Jacket: Singapore Cops Deny Foul Play In Singer's Death
PMC Elections 2026: Panvel Municipal Corporation Organises Voter Pledge Programme To Promote Democratic Participation
PMC Elections 2026: Panvel Municipal Corporation Organises Voter Pledge Programme To Promote Democratic Participation
Why The United States Doomsday Plane Is Called 'Flying Pentagon'; Here's Everything You Need To Know About Nuclear Aircraft That Spotted After 51 Years
Why The United States Doomsday Plane Is Called 'Flying Pentagon'; Here's Everything You Need To Know About Nuclear Aircraft That Spotted After 51 Years

Another netizen commented, "Guys, wtf, are you acting like s*x is something that we have never heard? Like, come on, we listen to hip hop. That's something that can never go away from a rapper (sic)."

One more Reddit user wrote, " Audience in comments are being offended, meanwhile they all talk like this only in there friend circle , and why are some calling him pedo (do you all even know the meaning of pedo or is it a word you all learned just to act cool online) (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Read Also
'Better Than Malaika': Desi Fans In Love With This Creator's 'Cringe Gen-Z Dance' Of Yo Yo Honey...
article-image

We wonder if this video will create a controversy for Honey Singh. Meanwhile, he has not shared any statement about the viral video yet.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Gaadi Mein S*x Karo...': Yo Yo Honey Singh's Video From Nanku-Karun's Concert In Delhi Goes Viral -...
'Gaadi Mein S*x Karo...': Yo Yo Honey Singh's Video From Nanku-Karun's Concert In Delhi Goes Viral -...
Zubeen Garg Was Drunk, Declined Life Jacket: Singapore Cops Deny Foul Play In Singer's Death
Zubeen Garg Was Drunk, Declined Life Jacket: Singapore Cops Deny Foul Play In Singer's Death
Akshaye Khanna To Be Back In Dhurandhar 2; Will Shoot The Sequel For One Week: Report
Akshaye Khanna To Be Back In Dhurandhar 2; Will Shoot The Sequel For One Week: Report
Taskaree The Smuggler's Web X (Twitter) Review: 'Well-Made Series By Neeraj Pandey', Emraan Hashmi...
Taskaree The Smuggler's Web X (Twitter) Review: 'Well-Made Series By Neeraj Pandey', Emraan Hashmi...
Parasakthi Row: Sivakarthikeyan Says No Controversy If Film Watched Fully | VIDEO
Parasakthi Row: Sivakarthikeyan Says No Controversy If Film Watched Fully | VIDEO