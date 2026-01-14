'Gaadi Mein S*x Karo...': Yo Yo Honey Singh's Video From Nanku-Karun's Concert In Delhi Goes Viral - Watch

Yo Yo Honey Singh | Instagram

There was a time when Yo Yo Honey Singh used to be embroiled in controversies. However, for the past few years, the rapper-singer has not made it to the headlines for the wrong reason. But now, a video of Singh from Nanku and Karun's Delhi concert has gone viral on social media, in which he is seen telling the audience to have sex in the car, as the weather in the city is very cold.

He says, "Behen***d Dilli ki thand! Isme na gaadi mein lene mein bada maza aata hai, itni thand mein. Gaadi mein sex karo, Dilli ki thand mein. Use condoms guys, please. Play safe! (Sisterf****r, the cold of Delhi! It's so much more fun to have sex in the car, in this cold. Have sex in the car, in the cold of Delhi. Use condoms, guys, please. Play safe!)" Watch the video below...

Netizens React To Yo Yo Honey Singh's Delhi Video

Of course, the video has become a topic of discussion on Reddit, and many netizens are reacting to it. A Reddit user commented, "Buddhe sathiyate hi ja rahe hai yarr, karo inka kuch (sic)."

Another netizen commented, "Guys, wtf, are you acting like s*x is something that we have never heard? Like, come on, we listen to hip hop. That's something that can never go away from a rapper (sic)."

One more Reddit user wrote, " Audience in comments are being offended, meanwhile they all talk like this only in there friend circle , and why are some calling him pedo (do you all even know the meaning of pedo or is it a word you all learned just to act cool online) (sic)." Check out the comments below...

We wonder if this video will create a controversy for Honey Singh. Meanwhile, he has not shared any statement about the viral video yet.