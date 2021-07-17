As a performer, she had a fine mind: Filmmaker Govind Nihalani recalls working with Surekha Sikri in 'Tamas'

She bagged the National Award for supporting actress for Tamas. I was absolutely happy for Surekhaji when she won the award as she deserved it. Her performance in the movie came from her heart, you can see that through her character. In fact, it was same for everybody who worked in Tamas — they created such memorable characters. The actors that I worked with were disciplined and an extremely talented lot, with some of them being alumni of NSD.

As a performer, Surekhaji had a fine mind. She could understand and grasp the nuances and essence of her character immediately — enabling her to create the body language, walk, speaking style, etc. But when you saw her performances you would never know that she worked hard on them. They looked so effortless.

— As told to Neela Mitra