‘I’m shattered’: Neena Gupta reacts to ‘Badhaai Ho’ co-star Surekha Sikri’s demise

Veteran actress Surekha Sikri, who made waves in the 2018 film "Badhaai Ho" as Neena Gupta's mother-in-law Durga Devi Kaushik died at 75 due to cardiac arrest. She is best known for her work in films "Mammo" and the television show "Balika Vadhu".

In a statement shared with the media, her agent Vivek Sidhwani said the actor was suffering from complications arising out of a second brain stroke.

"Three-time national award-winning actress, Surekha Sikri has passed away following a cardiac arrest earlier this morning at the age of 75. She had been suffering from complications arising from a second brain stroke," he said.

"She was surrounded by family and her caregivers. The family asks for privacy at this time. Om Sai Ram," he added.

Sikri had suffered her first brain stroke in September last year.

Reacting to the news of her demise, Neena Gupta told News18 she wasn't even aware of her passing and is unable to process this information.

"I’m shattered. I’ve seen her work over the years and she has always been an incredible actor," said Neena.

"We have spent a lot of time together during 'Badhaai' Ho, especially during the breaks. We would often eat together and talk about various things. She was a beautiful lady. Besides the acting and interaction on sets, she was a very warm human being," she added.

Sikri made her film debut in the 1978 political drama Kissa Kursi Ka and made a mark with roles in films, TV and on stage over more than 40 years. She won the National Award as Best Supporting Actress for Tamas (1988), Mammo (1995) and Badhaai Ho (2018). She won the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1989.

Sikri was born in Uttar Pradesh. Her father was in the Air Force and her mother was a teacher. She graduated from National School of Drama (NSD) in 1971.