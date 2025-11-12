Zarine Khan Death: Hrithik Roshan Pays Tribute To Ex-Mother-In-Law; Sussanne Khan Gets Emotional At Mother's Prayer Meet - Watch Video

Instagram

Veteran actor Sanjay Khan's wife, Zarine Khan, passed away on Friday, November 7, 2025. Her prayer meeting was held on Monday, November 10, and family members and friends paid tribute to Zarine. A video from the prayer meet has gone viral on social media, in which we can see that Sussanne Khan, Zayed Khan, and Sanjay get tear-eyed while others are paying tribute to Zarine.

Zarine's ex-son-in-law, Hrithik Roshan also attended the prayer meet along with his girlfriend, Saba Azad. The actor paid a tribute to Zarine and said, "It has been my privilege to love and to be loved by you." Check out the video below...

Many other family members like Zayed Khan, Farah Ali Khan, Fardeen Khan, Hrithik's kids Hridaan and Hrehaan, and others paid tribute to Zarine.

Zarine Khan's Funeral

Zarine's funeral had become the talk of the town as she was cremated as per Hindu ritual. However, later it was revealed that, reportedly, before marriage Zarine practiced Hinduism, and her maiden name was Katrak.

Hrithik Roshan's Bond With Zarine Khan

After Hrithik and Sussanne's divorce, while talking about her bond with the actor, Zarine, in an interview with IANS, had said, "He is still like a son to me. The divorce has no bearing on our relationship. We have been friends for years. Hrithik is the father of my grandchildren, and that bond lasts for life."

Hrithik had attended Zarine's funeral as well. Even after the divorce, Hrithik and Sussanne have continued to be friends, and are co-parenting their kids.

Many celebrities like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rani Mukerji, Jeetendra, and others had attended Zarine's prayer meet.