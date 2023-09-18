Zareen Khan's Lawyer Releases Statement After Kolkata Court Issues Arrest Warrant In Cheating Case | Photo Via Instagram

Zareen Khan has now landed in legal trouble after a Kolkata court issued an arrest warrant against the actress in connection with an alleged cheating case.

Now, Zareen’s lawyer Rizwan Siddique has issued a clarification on X, formerly known as Twitter. "All media persons, are required to note that the warrant "inadvertently" issued by the Magistrate against my client @zareen_khan will be dealt with, "on merits" as already detailed in my press note. Please do read "my press note" to understand the correct facts of the matter," he wrote.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

It states that the warrant appears to be a result of "some miscommunication" and that Zareen has "been a victim of fraud."He claimed that Zareen was supposed to take a flight to Kolkata to attend the event, however, she realised the "fraud," when she was pressurised to come to Kolkata "totally unescorted."

The statement also stated that Zareen later realised that the organisers were further fooling her through "criminal impersonatation."

Read Also Kolkata Police Issue Arrest Warrant Against Bollywood Actress Zareen Khan In Cheating Case

On Sunday, Zareen reacted to the arrest warrant and told India Today, "I’m sure there is no truth to this. I’m surprised too and am checking with my lawyer. Only then will I be able to give you some clarity. In the meantime, you can speak to my PR."

On the work front, Zareen Khan made her Bollywood debut with Veer in 2010. The film starred Salman Khan in the lead. Her latest screen appearance was in Harish Vyas's Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele, which was released in 2021.