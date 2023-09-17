Kolkata Police Issue Arrest Warrant Against Bollywood Actress Zareen Khan In Cheating Case | Photo Via Instagram

Zareen Khan, who made her Bollywood debut with the film Veer in 2010, is currently hitting the headlines after Kolkata Police issued an arrest warrant in a cheating case.

According to media reports, the case was registered against Zareen in 2016 by an event management company. Reportedly, she didn't attend 6 Kali Puja programs in Kolkata and North 24 Parganas in West Bengal.

The complaint was lodged at Narkeldanga Police Station in North Kolkata, West Bengal on behalf of an event management company. Later, Narkeldanga Police presented the charge sheet against the actress before the Sealdah court in Kolkata.

According to India Today, one of the organisers filed a complaint of cheating against Zareen and her manager.

They were also called for questioning. However, she did not arrive for the questioning and stated that she was misguided by the organisers of the event. Zareen also said that she was informed that the event will be attended by heavyweight ministers, including Bengal's chief minister. Later, her team found out that the event wasn't a large-scale event.

Zareen said that she chose to skip the show as there was miscommunication regarding her flight tickets and accommodation.

The court issued the arrest warrant after Zareen's repetitive absence as the actress did not appeal for bail nor appeared before the court regarding the case.

On the work front, Zareen was last seen in the 2021 film, Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele opposite Anshuman Jha, Ravi Khanvilkar, Gurfateh Pirzada and Nitin Sharma. It premiered on 9 May 2021 on Disney+ Hotstar.

The actress has been a part of many movies like Housefull 2, Hate Story 3, Aksar 2, and 1921 among others.

Read Also Zareen Khan Hospitalised Due To Dengue, Shares Health Update

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)