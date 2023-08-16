Zareen Khan Hospitalised Due To Dengue, Shares Health Update

Zareen Khan has been hospitalised with dengue. The actress took to her official Instagram account to shared her health update with fans and followers.

The Veer actress shared a photo in which she is seen taking IV fluids in the hospital, however, she did not reveal her face. Along with the picture, Zareen wrote, "#LifeUpdate."

It may be mentioned that dengue cases are on a rise in Mumbai. According to the city's health department, 157 dengue cases were reported in the first week of August 2023. It has now increased to 317, until August 13.

Check out Zareen's story here:

Just a couple of days back, Bigg Boss OTT 2 finalist Abhishek Malhan was also hospitalised due to dengue fever. Abhishek, aka Fukra Insaan, also missed the grand finale episode of the popular reality show as his health deteriorated.

Zareen, who marked her dream debut opposite Salman Khan in 2010 with the film Veer, is quite active on Instagram and she often shares pictures and videos to keep her followers entertained.

Over the years, Zareen has been a part of films like Wajah Tum Ho, Housefull 2, Ready, Veerappan, Aksar 2 and 1921 among others. She was last seen in the film Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele and in the music video titled Eid Ho Jayegi, which released in 2022.

The actress has not announced any of her upcoming projects yet.