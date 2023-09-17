Zareen Khan REACTS To Arrest Warrant In Cheating Case: 'I Am Surprised..' | Photo Via Instagram

Zareen Khan has found herself in legal trouble after Kolkata Police issued an arrest warrant against her. According to media reports, the complaint was filed at Narkeldanga Police Station in North Kolkata, West Bengal, on behalf of an event management company.

Now, Zareen has reacted to the arrest warrant and told India Today, "I’m sure there is no truth to this. I’m surprised too and am checking with my lawyer. Only then will I be able to give you some clarity. In the meantime, you can speak to my PR."

It has been reported that Zareen was called for questioning earlier, but she skipped it. The complaint was against Zareen and her manager. The case was registered in 2016 by an event management company.

The actress revealed that she was misguided by the organisers of the event. Zareen also said that she was informed that the event would be attended by ministers, including Bengal's chief minister. Later, her team learned that it was a small-scale event, so she chose not to attend it. Zareen also said that there was a miscommunication regarding her flight tickets and accommodations.

Following her absence from court, an arrest warrant was issued against Zareen Khan. Reportedly, she has also filed a case against the organisers of the event management company at a local court.

Zareen made her Bollywood debut with the film Veer in 2010 with Salman Khan. Ever since, she has appeared in films like Housefull 2, Hate Story 3, and many more.

Read Also Kolkata Police Issue Arrest Warrant Against Bollywood Actress Zareen Khan In Cheating Case

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)